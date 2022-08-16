Arsenal’s win at Crystal Palace is looking even better now after Liverpool draw

It has certainly been a brilliant weekend in the Premier league with some great exciting games watched on the GoogleBox. Arsenal’s scintillating end-to-end win over Leicester was a spectacular game for the fans to get their teeth into, and Sunday’s match between our two great rivals, Chelsea and Tottenham was a fascinating encounter between two teams that expect to be in the Top Four at the end of the season.

Chelsea fans will feel hard done by, but the last second equaliser by Harry Kane made it the perfect result for Arsenal, and leaves just us and Man City with 100% record after the first two matches.

The Monday Night Football was also enthralling with Crystal Palace thoroughly deserving their 1-1 draw at Anfield, and proved that Patrick Vieira’s team are going to be very hard to beat this season.

That Palace performance makes Arsenal’s win last week at Selhurst Park look even more impressive and they certainly made us work hard in the second half to preserve our lead.

Patrick Vieira spoke last night on Sky Sports after the game and put Arsenal as a title challenger along with Liverpool, He said: “When you look at the number of points [Palace have got], of course playing against two teams who are fighting to win the Premier League is always going to be challenging. But I’m more interested in the performances.

“I think today we showed character, we saw personality and we saw a lot of discipline that will help us to win football matches. And of course the game against Arsenal overall, especially in the second half, was a good performance.

“So I believe that we are on the right path, we have to keep working well. We have players who can make the difference so we have to keep working like we did tonight.”

It is certainly nice to be mentioned as a contender for the Premier League by such a great manager, and maybe we can really start to dream if we carry on playing in such fine style.

I know it is much too early to have such lofty ambitions, but we can enjoy being unbeaten while we can, can’t we?

