Analysis: Arsenal’s win v Liverpool explains why Arteta bought Havertz instead of a top striker

Arsenal’s victory against Liverpool yesterdauy showcased a departure from traditional striking partnerships, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz at the forefront of an unconventional approach, and with Arteta having informed us that Gabriel Jesus was out with an injury, it appears that the Boss had a new strategy to outwit Jurgen Klopp.
The strategy involved exploiting space rather than challenging for headers, confounding Liverpool’s center-backs and ultimately leading to Bukayo Saka’s crucial opening goal.
The brilliance of this approach lies in its deviation from the norm. Odegaard and Havertz, an unconventional duo, orchestrated a play that emphasized movement and spatial awareness over conventional goal-scoring methods. In doing so, they created an environment that allowed Havertz to capitalize on his free-spirited style, providing a platform for him to roam and disrupt opposition defenses.
While Havertz’s finishing may be a point of contention, the strategy compensates for this by prioritizing a dynamic system over a reliance on a single prolific striker. Havertz’s unpredictability and creativity become assets in a framework that values disruption and fluidity over a rigid, traditional role.
Critics argue that a natural goal scorer might have secured a more emphatic victory, scoring four or five goals. However, Arsenal’s willingness to forego a clinical finisher for a system that maximizes the team’s collective strengths challenges the conventional football narrative. The trade-off becomes evident – sacrificing a traditional striker for a strategy that disrupts defenses and leverages the diverse talents within the team.
In a football landscape often dominated by traditional strike partnerships, Arsenal’s embrace of innovation deserves recognition. The Gunners demonstrate that success doesn’t solely rely on a top striker but can be achieved through a system tailored to the team’s unique strengths. As long as Arsenal continues to defy expectations and secure victories, their unconventional striking approach may well serve as a blueprint for success in modern football.
And hopefully it could disrupt our rival’s tactics and ultimately deliver Arteta’s first League title this season.
Jack Anderson
Well, I kind of agree with the writter on the reason why Arteta bought Havertz. But the truth is as much as Arsenal can confuse their opposition with Havertz upfront, we fans knows we still need a prolific physical CF. Havertz competes well in front in games but the goals aren’t really coming because he isn’t a natural striker. And we need goals to win games. We can’t always rely on our wingers alone to do the job some teams would double up on them. Arsenals over the years have always have good prolific CF why not now?.
Sylva
It’s important to remember that Arteta took inspiration from Liverpool in building his squad.
Remember Bobby Firminho never scored alot of goals, but made Mane and Salah better
Interesting theory by Jack Anderson and some will agree with it . Most will be like me though- as many and constant JA posts show us clearly – and suggest that MA wasted huge fees and even huger and plain stupid wages on a nothing special player who essentially proved his ordinaryness in three poor years at Chelsea, while MA was NOT trying for a top striker last summer.
With the other reported £35 mill also wasted on weedy Viera, he COULD and SHOULD HAVE BROUGHT THAT STRIKER ,instead of effectively wasting huge money on them both.
Neither are awful but both are not good ENOUGH for US
Reality!!
He already had ESR here who is a step up on both of them, as most think and say, myself included. Sigh!
If Havertz cost as much as Fabio Vieira, were on about the same wages, and played like he did yesterday every other week, this would make a lot of sense. Unfortunately, the numbers tell us that we need way more from Havertz, yet we have gotten very little.
We never lost any big match against top EPL teams when Havertz played CF
I don’t think we would win against Man City and Liverpool if we played with a physically-weak front-line pivot to challenge their towering CBs in the ground and in the air
Havertz didn’t even need to score against them. He just challenged their CBs to make the other Gunners win the second ball and kept the ball longer in the final-third, despite losing some duels due to his thin frame
Imagine if we have an immovable CF or a Giroud 2.0 next season, such as Joshua Zirkzee, Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen or Victor Boniface