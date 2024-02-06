Analysis: Arsenal’s win v Liverpool explains why Arteta bought Havertz instead of a top striker

Arsenal’s victory against Liverpool yesterdauy showcased a departure from traditional striking partnerships, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz at the forefront of an unconventional approach, and with Arteta having informed us that Gabriel Jesus was out with an injury, it appears that the Boss had a new strategy to outwit Jurgen Klopp.

The strategy involved exploiting space rather than challenging for headers, confounding Liverpool’s center-backs and ultimately leading to Bukayo Saka’s crucial opening goal.

The brilliance of this approach lies in its deviation from the norm. Odegaard and Havertz, an unconventional duo, orchestrated a play that emphasized movement and spatial awareness over conventional goal-scoring methods. In doing so, they created an environment that allowed Havertz to capitalize on his free-spirited style, providing a platform for him to roam and disrupt opposition defenses.

While Havertz’s finishing may be a point of contention, the strategy compensates for this by prioritizing a dynamic system over a reliance on a single prolific striker. Havertz’s unpredictability and creativity become assets in a framework that values disruption and fluidity over a rigid, traditional role.

Critics argue that a natural goal scorer might have secured a more emphatic victory, scoring four or five goals. However, Arsenal’s willingness to forego a clinical finisher for a system that maximizes the team’s collective strengths challenges the conventional football narrative. The trade-off becomes evident – sacrificing a traditional striker for a strategy that disrupts defenses and leverages the diverse talents within the team.

In a football landscape often dominated by traditional strike partnerships, Arsenal’s embrace of innovation deserves recognition. The Gunners demonstrate that success doesn’t solely rely on a top striker but can be achieved through a system tailored to the team’s unique strengths. As long as Arsenal continues to defy expectations and secure victories, their unconventional striking approach may well serve as a blueprint for success in modern football.

And hopefully it could disrupt our rival’s tactics and ultimately deliver Arteta’s first League title this season.

Jack Anderson

