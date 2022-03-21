Top Four really is Arsenal’s to lose now

I wrote about the result at Villa Park being possibly a huge one mentally for Arsenal’s young squad.
Lose after the Liverpool defeat and our ability to handle pressure would be questioned. Win and we could go on the international break with some breathing space in the race for 4th.
I think now it’s fair to say that Champions League qualification is ours to throw away.
The highest points Spurs can finish on this season is 78, Man United 77, West Ham 72.
Arsenal’s biggest total is a possible 84.
That means the Gunners, while still with tough fixtures to come, are not in a must-win situation every week unlike their rivals.
The assumption was, out of the clubs named above, was that whoever put a consistent run together would take 4th.
It’s becoming apparent that we might not be put under the pressure I imagined.
In terms of fire power, Spurs and United have better options then us, but you don’t know which version shows up every week .
I can’t see either putting the winning sequence together to put us under threat.
We still have to go the Lane, the Bridge, London Stadium and welcome United to the Emirates, so it’s possible we will drop points but then does anyone take advantage of us.
If no one does that’s not the Gunners fault.
They have quietly ground out wins which have been more about Arteta’s micromanagement then any one individual.
While you can’t ignore the goals Aubeyang is scoring in Spain, our manager clearly has an ethos of not wanting a star name but a team who buy into his vision.
I have always said that if the Spaniard reduces our wage bill in January but still takes us back to the CL without a prolific forward, I will applaud him.
The 1-0 win on Saturday was like our victory at Wolves.
We now can fight away from home and are prepared to try and protect a 1-0 lead.
If you grew up on Arsene Wenger, you were used to bodies flying forward no matter the scoreline.
Of course, we want to play that style again but maybe that was naive in Mr Wenger’s last few years?
Maybe Arteta has realised the sport has adapted and other details matter.
He always stressed that fixing us defensively would be the priority.
I always worried that once we got to squeaky bum time our lack of leadership would cost us. Yet you only get that leadership by winning games like Villa away.
That’s why our coaching staff punched the air.
They know it could be psychologically huge!
Is 4th our to lose?
Dan Smith
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
We could say so because we’re leading the fourth place race, despite having more difficult fixtures than our rivals’
We can only achieve that goal if Lacazette and Partey remain fit till the end of the season, because I don’t think the other Gunners can play their roles consistently
I fear Tottenham will overtake us soon. They have better forwards. One slip and the pressure is on. Hopefully they will lose games as well.
Yes, one defeat against Palace and Spuds will only be three points away from us
I watched Spuds against Westham and I feel they will find it more difficult against Arsenal. Westham lacked pace and has no players that could hold the ball like Saka, ESR and Matinelli but still managed to score Spuds. But Spuds attack can be d difference in any game the have leathal CF.
Really? Why? If spurs win every single game we can sill afford two losses to stay in front. Be confident young man …
Trust me Pat I am a Arsenal optimist I only stated the obvious. There will always be twist in football. One thing I am sure of is that Arsenal will play in Europe next season “the how” is what I can’t say
Gai, let’s say Pathey, Lacazette, and Gabriel Mangahaes and Matinelli are ireplaceable.. There is an energy that Matinelli brings to the team that top coach like klopp noticed especially when we play big teams. For top4 or Top6 let’s hope injuries don’t distrupt our good form. From what I have seen given to players on the bench apart from ESR I have not been super impressed. I may be wrong though.
Yeah, hopefully nobody gets injured during the international break
How long ago was it, you predicted we had no chance of top 4? 😉
Do we not all bleed red? Don’t preach to the converted lol…
Still a long way to go!
10 matches left to play, including as mentioned by Dan Spurs, ManU, Chelsea and West Ham. We are only 3 quarters through with a couple of points ahead of our top four rivals.
The team’s been performing really well though and it’s encouraging to see how united and committed they look on the pitch despite being thin in numbers.
I really love these young guns!!!
Seeing West Ham yesterday, I think its safe to say they are not a top 4 contender. I would even go as far as saying away match against them wont be as tough as we expected. They seriously regressed after Bowen got injured.
They also played on Thursday against rennes….
Yeah it’s ours to loose, we are in the top 4 and everything else depends on us. Am quite impressed by the grit.onwards and upwards gunners
Too early to think of that, many things might happen between now to the end of the season, I expect more twist and turns
No complacency but we can make top 4 if we…
Avoid defeat against manu and spurs..
Then win our games. Yes, I know we will drop few points on the way but I m hoping manu and spurs drop pts too hence its essential we defeat them or at least get a draw..
I also think spurs are the ones we should be scared of and not manu. Yes they are inconsistent but they have a decent team and a good manager that knows how to get results on odd occasions.
Well I just want arsenal to be at the champions league next season. The goal is achievable…
How come no one is talking about the message sent to us by auba this morning ‘hello from the finished player’.haha me excluded cos i never called him a prima dona.
Soot on Don Smith, but a keep telling fans the Aston Villa game is one of the most important one of the season.
Having played Pool and lost it was very important we had a reaction, that is key, think the gaffers knows it too.
Poor Ashley Young he has long pass his best I do expect him to be a little on the miserable side.
That victory provide us a perfect time to reset
.Palace is going to give us a very good match because of how they play and the history.
Palace is comfortable in mid table and is under know pressure, so they will be playing free flow football.
We should edge this one 3- 1 one the dust settle
6 wins
3 draw and we can afford to lose 1 gets us 75 and home
If the spuds or Manure will all remaining 9 then we will have to step it up a d win 8, lose 1 draw 1
GAI the will lose 1 so no fears on that front
It is ours to lose but you know what . To date the team and manager has done us proud so I have every faith in them to bring I home
Onwards and upwards
Well Dan, though this may well surprise you, I am glad to see any fan, meaning you in this case ,come over to the light side from the dark side. Better late than never !