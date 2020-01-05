Arsenal’s win over Manchester United might be a one-off if Leeds are not beaten

Confidence must be maintained and beating Leeds United is key to that.

Arsenal finally won a game and they did it against a top opponent when they faced Manchester United the last time out.

That win has been long overdue but it will count for little if we take the game against Leeds lightly and get knocked out of the FA Cup.

Building teams take time but every game is important and it is by going on a run of games without tasting defeats that confidence grows in teams.

Arsenal have just won a huge game and that would have done wonders to their confidence, but they have to also try to win the next game.

It is vitally important to their confidence that they get a win against Leeds and even more important because the visitors play in a division below them.

Most managers would be tempted to rest players for the FA Cup, Mikel Arteta cannot afford that now.

He has to try and maintain the momentum they have gained from their win against Manchester United.

Getting kicked out of the FA Cup will bring back that early-season feeling of not being good enough and that is exactly what Arsenal don’t need right now.

One of the biggest issues with Arsenal has been their mental strength, their tendency to drop their heads and they have become a confidence based team.

Wins create confidence and confidence delivers more wins but a loss can easily derail any positive strides that have been taken.

It imperative that Arsenal win tomorrow night and Mikel Arteta will know that as well.