Arsenal’s win over Villa makes them strong title favourites states Supercomputer

Arsenal is now considered strong favourites to win the Premier League this season after returning to form in their win against Aston Villa.
After a turbulent few weeks, the Gunners defeated the Villans in their last league game 4-2 and brought their title challenge back to life.
Mikel Arteta’s men now lead the standings with two points and a game in hand, which is not a bad position to be in.
The Gunners are one club that can be trusted to be consistent this term and might go on a winning run to put themselves further ahead of City.
A supercomputer has now predicted the final Premier League standings and Arteta’s boys are champions.
As reported by The Sun, the Gunners will finish the term with 85.1 points, while City will end it with 81.4 points.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This seems to be our season and if we keep winning, we will end it as champions, but there is so much more work to be done and we cannot relax now.
The players know how tough it would be to win most of their games, but they are also confident in their abilities, which is critical.
Therein lies the “magic word”… CONSISTENCY!!!
Didn’t have it last season, but we have it now (or at least up to the Everton game).
OT. Congratulations to Mohamed Elneny and his new contract.
We were told that he would not be offered a new contract by some on JA, but MA knows a squad player who is also a Gooner through and through.
Well done Sir!!
It’s good news Ken.
For me, like Arteta and the team always say, I take every game as it comes. Every game in the EPL is a massive encounter. I love the magic dust Zinny and Gabby Jesus brought with them. We are a GOOD team now and will get even better with time. If we don’t lose the Man City game, the sky is the limit. There is no doubt that the signings of Leo Trossard and Jordinho were inspired. Mudryk would have taken a year to settle in. COYG.