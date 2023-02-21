Arsenal’s win over Villa makes them strong title favourites states Supercomputer

Arsenal is now considered strong favourites to win the Premier League this season after returning to form in their win against Aston Villa.

After a turbulent few weeks, the Gunners defeated the Villans in their last league game 4-2 and brought their title challenge back to life.

Mikel Arteta’s men now lead the standings with two points and a game in hand, which is not a bad position to be in.

The Gunners are one club that can be trusted to be consistent this term and might go on a winning run to put themselves further ahead of City.

A supercomputer has now predicted the final Premier League standings and Arteta’s boys are champions.

As reported by The Sun, the Gunners will finish the term with 85.1 points, while City will end it with 81.4 points.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This seems to be our season and if we keep winning, we will end it as champions, but there is so much more work to be done and we cannot relax now.

The players know how tough it would be to win most of their games, but they are also confident in their abilities, which is critical.

