Arsenal’s win over Wolves shows that Arteta is proving his worth

Alll Arsenal fans knew it would be a very tough game at Wolves on Thursday, as Bruno Lage’s side are extremely hard to get past, especially at Molineux.
It was never going to be a high scoring affair, and it was certain that the first goal would be crucial, and thankfully our scrappy goal from Gabriel put us in the driving seat after the first half hour and we managed to hold the Wolves off even when we went down to ten men.
There was an incredible amount of pressure on this game, as Wolves could have leapfrogged us with a win, but instead we are now 5 points ahead of them in the race for Top Four.
This proves that Arteta was right to have faith in his young side and has got them motivated for the big games now, something we have lacked in recent seasons, so the Spaniard is definitely getting something right. And the players were absolutely correct to be celebrating winning a crucial six-pointer…
🗣 Ruben Neves: “We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years, it was like they won the league!”
O.K. Let me jog your memory, Ruub 👇 pic.twitter.com/uB2ygMKNK5
— Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) February 11, 2022
Considering many Arsenal fans were calling for his head after our disastrous start to the season, it was a pleasant surprise to see the results of this weeks poll on whether our readers were pro- or anti-Arteta.
I was asked to run this poll because it is often pointed out that the majority of readers are seemingly Anti-Arteta on JustArsenal, and here is the final result…
So it would appear from our reasonable sample that Arteta is doing things the right way at the moment, and I think we will repeat this exercise again at the end of the season to compare.
But in the meantime, ONWARDS AND UPWARDS!
Mikel Arteta discusses the win and red cards
COYG!
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
We were lucky to score against Wolves, but the way Arteta and the players organized our defense after losing Martinelli was commendable
Ruben Neves seems to have been watching Arsenal’s games for more than ten years 😂
Yes a poll in May will of course reflect results.
This last 17 game run will indeed be a true test of Arteta’s plan. He has trimmed his squad to just 20 and has a preferred 12 starters.
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Odegaard Saka Martinelli/ESR
Lacazette.
He has retained 8 as cover.
Leno Cedric Holding Tavares Lokonga Elneny Pepe Nketiah. Squad depth has already been tested with an injury meaning Cedric started last game and a red card meant Holding came on and Pepe will probably get minutes next game.
Will this thin squad be enough? It was for the first 21 games so why not? Top 4 would be remarkable. I am staying with my summer prediction of 5th or 6th.
For now yes. He has my support as he’s doing a great job. We just need to b patient with him, there will b ups and down sure but believe me guys, he’s gonna make us a top team in Europe soon. Starting from d league nxt wen he add more reinforcement.
Defensively we look fine, offensively we look limited. So I’m content(pro new manager) with the job so far. But I’m looking for a massive improvement next season, attacking wise. If that happens we could be”in the mix” for the league title.🤞
I think we are 8 points better off than last season at this point
So you could argue we are progressing… ATM…..🤔
The point is, there are certain tactical theories of Arteta which are paying dividends like the way we defended after the Martinelli red card. His formations are spot on and certainly the team has improved in terms of overall grit and determination. However, I would like to see more improvement on the offensive side as depending on a slender 1-0 goal lead is tricky. It takes only one moment of magic by the opposition or one moment of madness from Arsenal to level the scores. Once the scores are level, anything could happen. So we shouldnt rest the press and offensive play after a 1-0 lead, we could sit deep if we have a 2 goal cushion, but a 1 goal lead is very slender to sit back, specially if the goal comes early in the game. Another thing is that I just hope that Arteta changes his mind regarding Pepe, he is someone who took on the mantle singlehandedly in the second half of last season, so I am sure he will repay Arteta with his performances once he starts consistent run of games. And finally, I hope ESR also starts games, because he is lethal both as no.10 and on the wings. All in all there are sure signs of an upward trend and long may it continue.
We have bought heavily, they have sold their best players,Traore, Jota and were without Moutinhio in midfield. They are still doing well even though they haven’t really invested.
Yeah….
Let’s Trust The Process
Whatever has happened to Arsenal football? Total inconsistency and no style at all. Not the Arsenal football I love and remember. Second rate football from the team I care about, second rate manager, third rate owner. Mickey Mouse management and ownership at the moment.
The black sheep is Laca on a mega mega wage and missing sitters every time he starts. Is he doing it deliberately? His miss could have cost us 2 points and so did the Burnley miss. Unfortunately we could not hire the preferred choice and the other strikers would move only after the season. Defence we are top notch, need a proper CDM & a striker. Well done Mikel, keep going, let the naysayers say nay every breath they take. Who cares?