Arsenal’s win over Wolves shows that Arteta is proving his worth

Alll Arsenal fans knew it would be a very tough game at Wolves on Thursday, as Bruno Lage’s side are extremely hard to get past, especially at Molineux.

It was never going to be a high scoring affair, and it was certain that the first goal would be crucial, and thankfully our scrappy goal from Gabriel put us in the driving seat after the first half hour and we managed to hold the Wolves off even when we went down to ten men.

There was an incredible amount of pressure on this game, as Wolves could have leapfrogged us with a win, but instead we are now 5 points ahead of them in the race for Top Four.

This proves that Arteta was right to have faith in his young side and has got them motivated for the big games now, something we have lacked in recent seasons, so the Spaniard is definitely getting something right. And the players were absolutely correct to be celebrating winning a crucial six-pointer…

🗣 Ruben Neves: “We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years, it was like they won the league!” O.K. Let me jog your memory, Ruub 👇 pic.twitter.com/uB2ygMKNK5 — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) February 11, 2022

Considering many Arsenal fans were calling for his head after our disastrous start to the season, it was a pleasant surprise to see the results of this weeks poll on whether our readers were pro- or anti-Arteta.

I was asked to run this poll because it is often pointed out that the majority of readers are seemingly Anti-Arteta on JustArsenal, and here is the final result…

So it would appear from our reasonable sample that Arteta is doing things the right way at the moment, and I think we will repeat this exercise again at the end of the season to compare.

But in the meantime, ONWARDS AND UPWARDS!

Mikel Arteta discusses the win and red cards

COYG!