Arsenal’s wing backs are crucial to beating Man United tonight

The defence has a huge role to play against Manchester United By Sylvester Kwentua

Hi once again Gooners. A lot has been said about Arsenal’s chances against Manchester United; many people have shared their opinions on how they feel Arsenal should approach the game, while others have simply made outright suggestions. However, while the majority of people would normally expect Arsenal to go all out and attack against the Red Devils, may I also add that Arsenal’s defenders should be charged to play a part in Arsenal’s attack? The defenders have been good at defending in recent games, but they have also come up with goals when the team seems to be goal shy.

Shutting out attackers and goals is not always an easy thing to do, and so when a team happens to have found ways to limit goals scored against them, the team deserves all the praise they can get. Arsenal has improved defensively, but in terms of supporting Arsenal’s attack, Arsenal’s defenders have contributed in their own ways too.

Against Newcastle, Arsenal’s full backs played a huge role in Arsenal coming out victorious in the game. Chances were created several times from the wing backs, and the assists that led to the two goals that Arsenal scored, came from the defence. Tavares assisted the first goal, and Tomiyasu assisted the second goal. The game flowed basically because the wing backs took risks. Against Manchester United, the wing backs should be encouraged to move up and have a go at the Manchester United’s defence. Having a go at their defenders, would limit Manchester’s own attacks, as they will be preoccupied trying to stop Arsenal’s wingers from creating scoring chances.

However, as much as I would love to see the defenders supporting the attack against Manchester United, I will also love to see Arsenal grabbing a clean sheet tonight. Arsenal’s defenders should have this at the back of their minds please.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester