Arsenal’s winning run coming up? “We are ready to do this and to win most of the games”

Before the weekend’s game, some Gooners were worried about Arsenal’s title chances. The last few league results were just not worthy of a league title run.

Looking at the table didn’t instil any motivation in us Gooners; we were 9 points behind league leaders Liverpool, while Manchester City, who have also experienced a decline in form, were 4 points ahead.

The Gunners needed to win every game and hope that their main title rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, would drop points.

Well, a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was a step in the right direction. It laid the foundation for our Gunners going on a much-needed winning run to get their league campaign back in order.

Just as we Gooners have faith in their ability to achieve a flawless winning streak, so do the players responsible for it.

Arsenal’s summer signing Riccardo Calafiori — who had just returned from injury — has opened up about the mood in the Arsenal camp.

The Italian defender admitted Arsenal are ready to step up to the challenge that they now face in the Premier League title race; they’re going to try to win in the fixture marathon ahead of them. He said, “We need some really good wins now in a row. From now until March, there’ll be no rest, all the same weeks, and we are ready to do this and to win most of the games for sure.”

Looking at Arsenal’s run of fixtures, they have played almost every team in the PL top ten; for the next few weeks they’ll be facing most of the teams in the PL bottom 10.

With players like Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard back and Bukayo Saka as high-flying as he is, one can hope our Gunners can finally find their momentum and try to play their best football that would see them take a strategic position in the title race.

