Arsenal’s woes lead to unwanted league position for first time in 36 years

According to the Sun, following Arsenal’s draw with Everton on Saturday afternoon, the Gunners will find themselves at the bottom half of the top-flight table for the first time since 1983.

It never looked like we were serious about getting three points at Goodison Park, you’d think new boss Mikel Arteta being in the stands would inspire a high-intensity performance from the team.

We’ve now won just one of our last 13 games across all competitions, Unai Emery was sacked during this woeful run and even club legend Freddie Ljungberg struggled to turn around the side’s fortunes.

It’s hard to pinpoint one particular reason for our disastrous season so far, just like the past couple of years – are defence has cost us at crucial times this term.

Off-the-pitch incidents have also dominated the headlines this season, it’s like we’ve barely managed to get anything right.

Hopefully former captain Mikel Arteta can help get our season back on track, with us sitting 11th in the league – if we can deliver some good form over the Christmas and new year period, we should be able to mount a serious challenge for a top six spot.