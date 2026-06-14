Arsenal’s World Cup Contingent: The Winners And Losers From The Warm-Up Friendlies

The FIFA World Cup finally got underway on Thursday, June 11th, but before the action officially kicked off, nations across the globe were fine-tuning their preparations through a series of international friendlies in late May and early June.

Arsenal have a strong contingent representing the club in North America, with 15 Gunners selected by their respective countries for the tournament. Originally, 16 Arsenal players had been expected to feature, but unfortunately Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the World Cup through injury, meaning the Dutch defender will miss the competition.

With several Arsenal stars already finding the net and others helping their nations build momentum, here’s a look at how our Gunners fared in their final warm-up matches before the World Cup began.

Which Arsenal Nations Built Momentum Before The World Cup?

Brazil

Gabriel Magalhaes & Gabriel Martinelli

31st May Brazil 6-2 Panama

6th June Brazil 2-1 Egypt

Brazil enjoyed a productive build-up to the tournament, recording victories over both Panama and Egypt. The Seleção scored eight goals across the two matches, suggesting they arrive at the World Cup in confident mood. Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli will be hoping that momentum carries into Brazil’s opening group-stage fixtures.

Germany

Kai Havertz

31st May Germany 4-0 Finland

6th June USA 1-2 Germany

Germany looked sharp in their preparations, comfortably defeating Finland before following that up with an impressive victory away to the United States. Kai Havertz is part of a German side that seems to be growing in confidence at exactly the right time and one that many expect to go deep into the tournament.

England

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke & Eberechi Eze

6th June England 1-0 New Zealand

10th June England 3-0 Costa Rica

England’s preparations could hardly have gone much better. Consecutive victories over New Zealand and Costa Rica saw the Three Lions keep two clean sheets while scoring four goals. Arsenal’s quartet will all feel they have a genuine opportunity to play key roles as England chase World Cup glory

Ecuador

Piero Hincapie

30th May Ecuador 2-1 Saudi Arabia

7th June Ecuador 3-0 Guatemala

Ecuador completed their warm-up schedule with two victories from two, defeating Saudi Arabia before dispatching Guatemala. Piero Hincapie remains one of the standout figures in an Ecuador side that continues to impress and could prove difficult opponents in Group E.

Belgium

Leandro Trossard

2nd June Croatia 0-2 Belgium

6th June Belgium 5-0 Tunisia

Belgium produced arguably the most eye-catching results of any Arsenal-represented nation. Victories over Croatia and Tunisia included a comprehensive 5-0 win in their final warm-up match. Leandro Trossard heads into the tournament as part of a Belgian squad showing signs of rediscovering its confidence.

Spain

Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino & David Raya

4th June Spain 1-1 Iraq

8th June Peru 1-3 Spain

Spain’s preparations were solid rather than spectacular. A draw against Iraq was followed by an impressive victory over Peru. With Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and David Raya, Arsenal are well represented in a Spanish squad many consider one of the favourites for the trophy.

Which Arsenal Nations Still Have Questions To Answer?

France

William Saliba

4th June France 1-2 Côte d’Ivoire

8th June France 3-1 Northern Ireland

France experienced mixed results during their preparations. A surprise defeat to Côte d’Ivoire was followed by a convincing victory over Northern Ireland. William Saliba and Les Bleus will be looking to build on that final performance as they begin their World Cup campaign.

Norway

Martin Odegaard

1st June Norway 3-1 Sweden

7th June Morocco 1-1 Norway

Martin Odegaard enjoyed an unbeaten preparation period with Norway. Victory over Sweden was followed by a draw against Morocco, with the Arsenal captain continuing to be the driving force behind a Norwegian side making its return to football’s biggest stage.

Sweden

Viktor Gyokeres

1st June Sweden 1-3 Norway

4th June Sweden 2-2 Greece

Sweden’s warm-up campaign proved challenging. Defeat to Norway was followed by a draw against Greece, leaving Viktor Gyokeres and his teammates still searching for consistency ahead of their opening World Cup fixture. However, tournaments often produce surprises, and Sweden will be hoping to peak when it matters most.

With the warm-up matches complete and the FIFA World Cup 2026 now underway, Arsenal supporters will be keeping a close eye on events across North America. From established stars such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to new faces like Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, the Gunners are well represented on football’s biggest stage.

Which Arsenal player do you think will have the biggest impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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