Arsenal’s World Cup Contingent: The Winners And Losers From The Warm-Up Friendlies

The FIFA World Cup finally got underway on Thursday, June 11th, but before the action officially kicked off, nations across the globe were fine-tuning their preparations through a series of international friendlies in late May and early June.
Arsenal have a strong contingent representing the club in North America, with 15 Gunners selected by their respective countries for the tournament. Originally, 16 Arsenal players had been expected to feature, but unfortunately Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the World Cup through injury, meaning the Dutch defender will miss the competition.
With several Arsenal stars already finding the net and others helping their nations build momentum, here’s a look at how our Gunners fared in their final warm-up matches before the World Cup began.
Which Arsenal Nations Built Momentum Before The World Cup?
Brazil
Gabriel Magalhaes & Gabriel Martinelli
- 31st May Brazil 6-2 Panama
- 6th June Brazil 2-1 Egypt
Brazil enjoyed a productive build-up to the tournament, recording victories over both Panama and Egypt. The Seleção scored eight goals across the two matches, suggesting they arrive at the World Cup in confident mood. Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli will be hoping that momentum carries into Brazil’s opening group-stage fixtures.
Germany
Kai Havertz
- 31st May Germany 4-0 Finland
- 6th June USA 1-2 Germany
Germany looked sharp in their preparations, comfortably defeating Finland before following that up with an impressive victory away to the United States. Kai Havertz is part of a German side that seems to be growing in confidence at exactly the right time and one that many expect to go deep into the tournament.
England
Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke & Eberechi Eze
- 6th June England 1-0 New Zealand
- 10th June England 3-0 Costa Rica
England’s preparations could hardly have gone much better. Consecutive victories over New Zealand and Costa Rica saw the Three Lions keep two clean sheets while scoring four goals. Arsenal’s quartet will all feel they have a genuine opportunity to play key roles as England chase World Cup glory
Ecuador
Piero Hincapie
- 30th May Ecuador 2-1 Saudi Arabia
- 7th June Ecuador 3-0 Guatemala
Ecuador completed their warm-up schedule with two victories from two, defeating Saudi Arabia before dispatching Guatemala. Piero Hincapie remains one of the standout figures in an Ecuador side that continues to impress and could prove difficult opponents in Group E.
Belgium
Leandro Trossard
- 2nd June Croatia 0-2 Belgium
- 6th June Belgium 5-0 Tunisia
Belgium produced arguably the most eye-catching results of any Arsenal-represented nation. Victories over Croatia and Tunisia included a comprehensive 5-0 win in their final warm-up match. Leandro Trossard heads into the tournament as part of a Belgian squad showing signs of rediscovering its confidence.
Spain
Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino & David Raya
- 4th June Spain 1-1 Iraq
- 8th June Peru 1-3 Spain
Spain’s preparations were solid rather than spectacular. A draw against Iraq was followed by an impressive victory over Peru. With Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and David Raya, Arsenal are well represented in a Spanish squad many consider one of the favourites for the trophy.
Which Arsenal Nations Still Have Questions To Answer?
France
William Saliba
- 4th June France 1-2 Côte d’Ivoire
- 8th June France 3-1 Northern Ireland
France experienced mixed results during their preparations. A surprise defeat to Côte d’Ivoire was followed by a convincing victory over Northern Ireland. William Saliba and Les Bleus will be looking to build on that final performance as they begin their World Cup campaign.
Norway
Martin Odegaard
- 1st June Norway 3-1 Sweden
- 7th June Morocco 1-1 Norway
Martin Odegaard enjoyed an unbeaten preparation period with Norway. Victory over Sweden was followed by a draw against Morocco, with the Arsenal captain continuing to be the driving force behind a Norwegian side making its return to football’s biggest stage.
Sweden
Viktor Gyokeres
- 1st June Sweden 1-3 Norway
- 4th June Sweden 2-2 Greece
Sweden’s warm-up campaign proved challenging. Defeat to Norway was followed by a draw against Greece, leaving Viktor Gyokeres and his teammates still searching for consistency ahead of their opening World Cup fixture. However, tournaments often produce surprises, and Sweden will be hoping to peak when it matters most.
With the warm-up matches complete and the FIFA World Cup 2026 now underway, Arsenal supporters will be keeping a close eye on events across North America. From established stars such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to new faces like Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, the Gunners are well represented on football’s biggest stage.
Which Arsenal player do you think will have the biggest impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
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