Arsenal’s worse fears about Martinez might soon be reality

Emiliano Martinez has admitted that he will leave Arsenal if he isn’t the club’s first choice, as he wants to become the goalkeeper of the Argentinean national team.

The South American finally got his chance to keep for Arsenal in a succession of games after Bernd Leno became injured at the start of the Premier League’s restart.

The goalkeeper impressed greatly, and his fine form helped Arsenal to win the FA Cup.

The Gunners have been fearing that when Leno returns from injury, Martinez will not want to play second fiddle to the German again, and that appears to be true after he admitted that he will want to keep playing at Arsenal.

He was speaking to a radio station, and he claimed that he obviously has shown the club how good he is and if they still won’t give him chances to play, he will leave the club.

Martinez told Argentine radio station Continental via Mail Online: ‘I have shown the club that I can play for them and when I return next season I need to have more games. That is the only way I will stay at Arsenal.

‘My target is to consolidate my place with Arsenal and to reach the Argentinian national team as No 1.



‘I won’t stop until I get that and if I don’t play for Arsenal, then clearly I would move on.’