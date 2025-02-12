Arsenal’s worst fear is confirmed as Havertz could miss the rest of the season

Arsenal’s worst fears have been realised, with reports suggesting that Kai Havertz could be ruled out for the rest of the season. The German has been a crucial figure in Arsenal’s attack, and his potential absence would leave the Gunners in a difficult position as they push for silverware in the final months of the campaign.

The North London club had already been struggling with injuries before this latest setback. Gabriel Jesus has been in and out of the team due to fitness concerns, and Arsenal’s failure to sign a striker in the January transfer window now looks like a costly mistake. The Gunners had identified a forward as a key target but were unable to secure a deal, instead choosing to rely on Havertz as their main attacking option for the second half of the season.

Their gamble appeared to be paying off, as Havertz maintained his fitness and delivered some key performances. However, according to a report from the Daily Mail, the German has suffered a serious injury during Arsenal’s training camp in Dubai, and initial assessments suggest he could miss the remainder of the campaign.

This news comes as a devastating blow to Mikel Arteta’s side, who are already dealing with multiple injuries in attacking areas. Gabriel Martinelli had recently joined Jesus and Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, leaving Arsenal severely short of options in the final third. Havertz was their only reliable fit forward, and his absence now places further strain on an already depleted squad.

Arsenal had entered the season with high hopes of competing for major trophies, particularly in the Premier League, where they are battling Liverpool and Manchester City for the title. However, their failure to strengthen the squad in January could now derail their ambitions. With Havertz out, Arsenal faces the daunting task of finishing the season without a recognised centre-forward, which will significantly impact their attacking output.

The injury crisis has left Arteta scrambling for solutions. The manager may have to deploy makeshift options up front or rely on younger players from the academy to step up. While Arsenal’s defensive solidity has kept them competitive, their inability to convert chances in key moments has already cost them points this season. Without Havertz, their struggles in front of goal could become even more pronounced.

The Gunners’ decision not to sign a striker in January was always a risk, but it now looks like a major miscalculation. If they fail to maintain their title challenge or progress in the Champions League, this moment may be seen as the turning point in their season.