Arsenal’s Wubben-Moy opens up on ‘the missing Lionesses’ ahead of Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Both injured, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, are notable misses in the England Lionesses squad. Considering the crucial roles the two played last summer, with Williamson as captain and Beth Mead scoring the goals the Lionesses needed to win the Euros, Sarina Weigman will be missing a key component in her formula to get her team back to winning ways.

Even so, the Dutch tactician is a coach with a plan, and she will know what to do to get the best out of the squad she has selected to go “down under” for this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Even though the two Gunners will not be offering their services, they’ll still play a massive part in what the Lionesses do in Australia and New Zealand, as per Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy. The 24 year old defender, speaking to the media, noted that she feels for her club mates (about missing out on the World Cup) but intimated that the experience the two have would be of benefit the squad as the Lionesses try to crown their European Champions status with being World Champions.

“Beth and Leah have both been to a World Cup before, and they know how special it is to be selected and get on the plane and go,” the 24-year-old said as quoted by Football London.

“They’re such remarkable characters and such remarkable humans, so obviously there’s the regret and sadness that they have, but also an understanding they want us to do the best we can, and they know they can still have an impact on that. Their contribution to the squad doesn’t end with them being able to get on the pitch; it extends beyond that, and the legacy that we as the Lionesses have had off the pitch from the Euros is an ode to that.”

Lotte Wubben-Moy believes Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson and Beth Mead can still play a big part in England’s Women’s World Cup campaign, despite missing the tournament through injury.

Lotte Wubben-Moy is the only Arsenal player in the Lionesses due to Beth Mead & captain Leah Williamson suffering ACL ruptures. Alessia Russo is widely anticipated to be joining Arsenal too.. If you’re not one of the lucky ones heading to Australia & New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup, TV coverage details are below.

TV coverage of England group games (all BST)

22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti – ITV

28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark – BBC

1 August, 12:00: China v England – ITV

Come on England!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….