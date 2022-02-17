Arsenal’s young and hungry players are “building something special”

There are a lot of Arsenal fans that are very surprised how quickly Mikel Arteta has brought in practically a brand new young team and has got them challenging for the Top Four, despite most of them only having been at the club since last summer.

But Mikel’s plan seems to be working so far, and we can look forward to having a solid core to the team for many years to come, and surely they can only improve the longer they all play together.

So it is great to hear when one of the team speaks out on the positivity and confidence running through the side ahead of our crucial game against Brentford this weekend. This is what Martin Odegaard told Arsenal.com. “I think we’re a very, very interesting group: a lot of young players, and a lot of hungry players,”

“I feel like we’re building something special here with all the players and the staff.

“It’s really interesting what we’re trying to do and I’m happy with the situation, very happy to be part of the team and hopefully we can keep improving and get better each game. Then we’ll see where it takes us.

“It helps me, to be around players in the same situation [in terms of age],” he added. “I’ve been through a lot, even though I’m pretty young. In this team I’m not the youngest anymore and I have some experience and I can use that in a positive way, and help the other young players.

“We’re a great group, we have a lot of big young talents but also some more experienced players, I think the mix is good and the team is very hungry. It’s really nice to be part of the team.”

The fact is that the more they keep winning and competing at the top of the table, the more they will improve.

The future is bright. The future is young and hungry…