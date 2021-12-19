Arsenal’s young front four can achieve wonders for years to come

Arsenal have a front four teams in Europe will be envious of

The Gunners cruised past an injury-riven Leeds United to further cement their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next year.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United. Fans have already started dreaming. And they have every right to.

Despite still being miles away from the quality the current top three has, the North London outfit have largely won games they have been expected to win.

Out of Arsenal’s 27 league goals this season, 23 have been assisted or scored by Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) December 18, 2021

Only Manchester City and Liverpool have taken more points since the September international break. If Arsenal continue this current form, they might have a good chance of finishing third.

But right now, let’s talk about the quartet of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe.

These four are tearing apart teams for fun and the fact that all of them are under 23 players is even impressive.

What a fantastic win. The young players in this team have so much potential. Martinelli brilliant finishes, Odegaard oiling the engine, Saka scoring, Smith Rowe scoring again, Tomi so defensively solid, it’s hugely encouraging. An away win too. Good points to get on the board! — arseblog (@arseblog) December 18, 2021

Despite Leeds fielding a youthful side, the average age of this Arsenal squad was over a year younger than their counterparts.

The Gunners doesn’t just have a young squad, but they have players who are already showing signs of great experience in their legs.

On top of that Arteta has Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga.

This team can achieve wonders for years to come. They can dominate just like the previous Arsenal team of the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

I feel like I raised Martinelli myself. I understand a mother’s love. — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) December 18, 2021

Right now the focus should solely be on the next match. The squad and the fans cannot get carried away by the form of the last few months.

In the end, everybody knows how things can change so quickly in football. The club’s faithful will just hope that this ride goes on and on and on.

They just want to see their team in the Champions League. A stage which they crave. A stage where they belong.

Yash Bisht