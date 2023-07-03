Arsenal’s young January signings Pelova & Kuhl off to the FIFA Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Arsenal’s Netherlands international Victoria Pelova and Danish international Kathrine Kuhl have both been selected for the final 23-women squad for FIFA’s Women’s World Cup which runs from 20th July to 20th August.

23 year old Pelova has 39 caps and 3 goals for the Netherlands. The Netherlands played a pre-World Cup friendly against Belgium on 2nd July, and the Netherlands won 5-0 with a goal from Pelova. The Netherlands finished runners-up to the USA in the Women’s World Cup 2019 – they will be hoping to go one better at this World Cup! The Netherlands will face Portugal in their opening game, kicking off at 8:30am (UK time) on 23rd July, followed by matches against Vietnam and the USA, who are the reigning champions, in Group E.

Unfortunately we have a few Gunners who are unable to attend the Women’s World Cup, due to rehabilitation from ACL ruptures – the Netherlands will most certainly miss Vivianne Miedema who has scored more goals than any other Netherlands player, male or female. And the Lionesses will feel the loss of their captain Leah Williamson as well as Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022.

19-year-old Kuhl already has 26 senior caps for Denmark, and she made her first appearance at a major tournament last year at Euro 2022, which the Lionesses went onto win. This will be Kuhl’s first World Cup – she was only 15 at the 2019 World Cup! Denmark have one final pre-World Cup friendly against Spain on 5th July before heading ‘down under’. Denmark’s World Cup campaign begins with a clash against China on 22nd July at 1pm (UK time), followed by matches against England and Haiti in Group D.

Both teams to watch in the upcoming Women’s World Cup! I don’t know how I’m going to get any work done with all this football to watch! How are you planning to fit in match time over the month of the World Cup?

