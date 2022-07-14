Arsenal’s youngsters are in excellent hands declares pundit

Noel Whelan has backed Jack Wilshere to thrive as a coach for the Arsenal under-18s.

The former midfielder picked up the role after retiring from the game at the end of last season.

He had trained with the Gunners before finding his last club, and he also worked closely with the club’s academy coaches.

At his age, some players are at the peak of their careers, but injuries hampered Wilshere’s, and he is now hoping to make a name for himself as a coach.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes he is just the right man for the job, and he will do well in that role at the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider:

“He knows Arsenal, he’s come through the ranks – and whatever advice he offers, people will listen to him because he was a decent player.

“He was struck down by injury after injury, but his knowledge of the game will still be there.

“His experience will be so invaluable for young players who can look to someone like Wilshere and take pointers from the good and the bad side of the game that he has experienced.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere was one of the finest players of his generation, and he played under Arsene Wenger, one of the best managers in history.

The ex-midfielder has a wealth of knowledge he can pass to the youngsters at the Emirates, and they will be smart to listen and learn from him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids