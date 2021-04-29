Arsenal’s youngsters shine in a difficult season

It’s fair to say it has been an unremarkable season for the Gunners, who can only hope for a top-half finish. This means that dreams of playing in Europe next year lie solely with winning the Europa League. Arsenal meet Villareal in the semi-finals, which pits ex-manager Unai Emery against them, meaning victory would be even sweeter.

Of course, they have to win not just that tie but the tournament; if they do, however, then the Champions League will beckon, and the future will look brighter for Mikel Arteta’s reign. Many bookmakers have lined up favourable odds for the Gunners, making them second-favourites behind Manchester United.

The question is, after such timid displays from his superstars, will Arteta turn to his young guns? Let’s look at who has been impressed in their breakthrough season and who is likely to feature the next campaign?

Bukayo Saka

The young English winger is still only 19, so at the very beginning of his career. Impressively, he already has 55 Premier League matches under his belt for the Gunners and has gained plaudits from fellow players and pundits alike. His blistering pace causes defenders issues, and he loves putting a cross in. He can play with both feet and has filled in at left-back when needed showing how versatile he is. His end product has improved this year, scoring five and assisting three in the league. On top of that, he’s also created seven big chances. In Europe, he has also put in good performances, having been involved in six goals (2 goals, 4 assists) in seven games.

He has been tipped for one for the future and may even be called to the Euros this year with England. Next season Arsenal will be looking for a lot from this young talent.

Emile Smith Rowe

Another player flying the flag for young Lions is Emile Smith Rowe. The holding midfielder is as solid as they come and has an excellent passing range. He’s also credited with reading the play like a seasoned pro; at only 20 years old, these are excellent attributes to have. He has yet to net a Premier League goal but has provided four assists in only 16 appearances this season.

In the Gunners North London 2-1 derby win in March, he was awarded the Player of the Match award with his best game in an Arsenal shirt. Midfield will likely be an area that Arteta will look to strengthen in the summer, but if Smith Rowe can get a run in the team, you get the feeling he’ll be hard to remove.

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has been looking like he’s almost ready to be given his big chance at Arsenal. The 21-year-old striker has shown his talents in flashes over the past few seasons but hasn’t managed to put together a decent run of form. Although he’s played in 38 Premier League matches, 27 of those have been from the bench, so he has struggled to get minutes. He has scored two league goals and assisted one in 17 outings. He has a decent shooting accuracy at 42% but needs more minutes on the pitch.

One of Arsenal’s most significant issues this season has been scoring goals, so if he does get a proper chance, he could cement his place in the squad. In saying that, Arteta will be desperate to bring a striker in during the transfer window, so Nketiah will have to impress quickly.