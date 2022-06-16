Arsenal’s ‘position has definitely been weakened’ in pursuit of PL star

Alex Crook has claimed that Arsenal remain ahead of the chasing pack in chase of Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, but they aren’t in as strong a position as in January.

The Gunners are believed to be looking to bolster their central areas this summer, and Tielemans is the name most strongly linked with a move to the Emirates.

With just 12 months remaining on his current deal, it is unlikely that his current club will put up too much resistance knowing they could well lose him for free come the end of next season, and with the player seemingly set on a move, it would appear best all round for him to be allowed his exit.

Crook claims that Arsenal remain ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature however, but does claim that our advantage has weakened in recent months.

Alex told GiveMeSport: “I think Tottenham are lurking in the background as well, and I think even Leicester are willing to offer him a new contract to keep him there. So, maybe Arsenal isn’t as attractive a proposition as it was, but he was definitely in the building in January, his agent was anyway, holding talks.

“I would still make them the frontrunners, but their position has definitely been weakened by the fact that they’re not in the Champions League.”

We may not be able to offer CL football, but it seems from the outside that Tielemans is still keen to make the switch. A recurring theme at present appears to be our club dilly-dallying with our business. If we have identified both Gabriel Jesus and Tielemans, we need to be wrapping these up quickly before any rivals end up focussing on the same players.

Is it our club that is currently failing to move fast, or could the international break have slowed us down thus far?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: How will Marquinhos fit into the team?