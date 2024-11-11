Arsene Slot agrees that Arsenal have had the toughest run of games so far this season

If Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s latest claims are on point, the Premier League title race is as wide open as it has ever been.

While many expected Arsenal and Manchester City to battle at the top of the standings, setting the pace in the title race, this has not been the case.

Liverpool, who were five points ahead of Arsenal in February but surprisingly finished seven points behind them the 2023-24 title race, have gained the early lead in the title race. With nine victories, a tie, and a loss, the Reds have a five-point lead in the title battle. Liverpool is currently looking like the club to beat in the title race.

Looking at the Premier League table, Arsenal fans will be concerned about their title chances, since they are 9 points behind Liverpool.

However, they may not need to be that concerned; it has already been highlighted how the league fixtures have not been kind to them. 11 games into the season, they’ve faced practically everyone in the Premier League’s top 10. The majority of these games have been played away from home.

Some of the officiating against our Gunners in these games has also been questionable; in games against Manchester City, Brighton, and Bournemouth, where they lost points, they were given disputed red cards.

Injuries have also held back the Gunners. Martin Odegaard’s absence from the September international break has been a major setback to Arsenal’s game plan. One may rightfully say that they aren’t at their best right now, but it’s worth understanding some of the causes that have led to their current situation.

Despite how difficult the last several weeks have been, there is hope that the boys in red and white can turn things around. With easier games and players such as Martin Odegaard returning from injury , Premier League rivals should brace themselves for an Arsenal resurgence.

Liverpool may have already received the signal that brighter days are ahead for our Gunners. After Liverpool’s 2-0 win over VIlla, the Reds’ manager Arne Slot spoke about Arsenal and why they haven’t been as high flying as his team so far in this campaign.

While noting that his Liverpool team is now entering the trickiest phase of their fixtures, he revealed as per Euro Sport : “It was Mikel [Arteta] who said & I agree with him completely, they had many, many, many difficult away games already & had to play them with 10 men as well. We had difficult games, but only Man Utd away & Arsenal away as the ones you’d expect to be top six.”

With these assertions from Liverpool, one can’t help but believe that if Arsenal can replicate their winning streak in the second half of last season in the next few months, they can turn things around.

Manchester City’s failure to capitalise on Arsenal’s troubles and gain an edge demonstrates how susceptible they could be this season. Now is the chance to beat them to league glory, and a determined Arsenal team should be able to outperform them.

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…