Arsene Wenger certain that Arsenal will win the title “it is as simple as that”

Arsenal have made some big signings this summer, with Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz all joining the club for significant fees. However, the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that these signings will all prove to be excellent value for money.

Rice is the most expensive British transfer of all time, with Arsenal paying £105 million to sign him from West Ham United.

Wenger believes that Rice is worth every penny. He is a top-class midfielder who is strong in the tackle, good in possession, and has a good passing range. He will be a key player for Arsenal for many years to come.

Timber is also a very talented player. He is a versatile defender who can play at center-back or right-back. He is strong in the air, good at defending one-on-one, and he is also good at bringing the ball out of defense. He will add some much-needed depth to Arsenal’s defense.

Havertz is a world-class forward who has the potential to be one of the best players in the world. He is a versatile attacker who can play as a striker, winger, or attacking midfielder. He is good at scoring goals, creating chances, and linking up with other players. He will be a key player for Arsenal in the years to come once he comes to understand Arteta’s tactical plans.

Wenger believes that these signings will help Arsenal to challenge for trophies in the coming seasons. He said on EuroSport at the Tour De France: “I think it is a good investment,”

“Overall, personally I think they have made good buys as they are players who are now mature, 23,24, and still young so can stay together for a few years.

“They will be under more pressure after last year, but they have learned a lot and they can show they can deal with that pressure now.”

“Arsenal is now in a good financial situation and bought what they think will win the championship.”

“I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that. I have less doubts for Arsenal than the cycling today.”

Well, I don’t think that Arteta can get a better endorement than that!

If the biggest Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger believes we will win the title, who am I to argue?

Jack Anderson

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…