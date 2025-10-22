Arsene Wenger compares Arsenal and Liverpool squads

Arsène Wenger has once again commented on Arsenal’s prospects of winning the Premier League this season, insisting that the Gunners possess the most complete squad in England. Despite having one of the strongest squads in the country over the past three seasons, Arsenal further strengthened their roster in the recent transfer window, adding quality players who have enhanced the team’s depth and versatility.

The improvements have elevated Arsenal’s squad to a level that many believe positions them as favourites to compete for both domestic and European honours, including the Premier League and the Champions League. While Liverpool remains one of their primary competitors in the Premier League, having won the title last season and made record-breaking acquisitions over the summer, Wenger maintains that Arsenal’s balance across all positions gives them a distinct advantage.

Wenger on Squad Depth

Wenger highlighted the contrast between the two squads, using Liverpool’s recent performances as an example of potential vulnerabilities. Speaking via Metro Sport, he said:

“‘At the back they have [Cristhian] Mosquera, down the flanks and at the back they have replacements. [Myles] Lewis-Skelly doesn’t get in the team at the moment and he’s an England international. I think they have the most complete squad. Compare them with Liverpool, I watched them against Chelsea and [Dominik] Szoboszlai was at right-back and [Ryan] Gravenberch was centre back. Arsenal would not be in that kind of position.’”

Wenger’s analysis underlines the importance of squad depth and positional coverage, factors that are crucial for sustaining performance across multiple competitions. By having quality options available for each position, Arsenal can adapt to injuries, suspensions, and tactical demands without compromising the overall effectiveness of the team.

Implications for Arsenal’s Season

The Gunners’ strengthened squad provides Mikel Arteta with the tools to challenge for major honours, with versatile players and international talent available to meet various tactical requirements. Wenger’s endorsement of the squad suggests that Arsenal are well-positioned to maintain consistency and compete at the highest level, both in the Premier League and in Europe.

As the season progresses, the depth and balance of Arsenal’s squad will be tested against elite competition. Wenger’s assessment emphasises that a complete, well-rounded team is fundamental to achieving success, highlighting the strategic advantage Arsenal hold over their rivals in sustaining performance across a demanding season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…