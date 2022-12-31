Arsene Wenger compares Arsenal star to Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he tried to sign Martin Odegaard when the Norwegian was a teenager and has compared him to Cesc Fabregas.

Odegaard was a teenage prodigy like Fabregas, but he moved to Real Madrid after breaking onto the European football scene.

He could not establish a career for himself at the Spanish club and has been an Arsenal player since the start of 2021, where he has thrived.

Wenger recently visited the Gunners and has been following them even before the visit and has been impressed by what he sees of Odegaard.

He tells TV2:

“That was hard [when I didn’t sign him]. When he was 15, I talked to him. I actually spoke to Martin about it after the game now on Boxing Day.

“I was desperate to sign him. Fortunately, he is here now. He really is like a young Cesc Fabregas. I think he has developed into a complete player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is one of our finest players and it is very hard not to love the Norwegian as he delivers some outstanding performances for us.

He now captains the team, which clearly shows how highly regarded he is at the club and we expect him to continue leading by example.

If we win the league this season, his arrival is one reason we have made tremendous progress in the last two seasons.

