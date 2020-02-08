Arsene Wenger deserves more than a statue, he deserves a stand named after him

Only the most miserable Arsenal fan would object.

It is an absolute no brainer that Arsene Wenger gets a statue outside the Emirates, there is no should here, it is a definite and it should not stop there.

I know Wenger split opinion near the end of his tenure and I personally do believe he went on a little too long but that is totally beside the point.

Any sensible person looking at his entire career at Arsenal has to stand back in awe, invincibles, record-breaking unbeaten run, doubles, champions league final and so on. Only Sir Alex Ferguson could match that sort of record and remember, he did it without Russian or Arab billions.

Wenger actually changed the modern game in England, he was the one that introduced the importance of diet and new training methods, he literally dragged the game into the modern era. I accept he did not do it all on his own, there were others at that time that played their part but his contribution cannot be erased for convenience.

For me, there should not even be a debate about whether to name a stand after him, nevermind a statue. He is literally the most successful Arsenal manager ever, if that does not deserve a statue and a stand named after him then I do not know what does.

There are clubs throughout the land that have stands named after previous managers and in some cases, players. I struggle to think of any more deserving footballing icon that deserves such an honour more than Arsene Wenger.

Bobby Moore has one at West Ham, Ferguson at United, even Bobby Robson has one at Ipswich town and I refuse to accept that Wenger is any less deserving than any of those giants of the game.