Arsene Wenger discusses what he wants from Arsenal under Mikel Arteta 

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he gets worried about Arsenal moving away from who they are, and he hopes that Mikel Arteta can restore the team’s culture.

The Frenchman was Arsenal’s manager for more than 20 years and he helped them achieve several successes, including beating Manchester United to the Premier League title frequently.

He built a culture at the club over the years, but since he left, the club has largely been playing without an identity.

Unai Emery, who had been one of the more successful managers in Europe, initially replaced him, but the Spaniard failed to build on the success he achieved in his first campaign and he was sacked halfway through this season.

The club named Arteta as his replacement and he seems to be taking the club back in the direction they should be going towards.

The Frenchman claimed that he hoped that his former midfielder would help the club get back the culture we knew them for.

“I worry about the club still a lot and I watch all of the games,” the ex-Gunners boss told Talksport.

“I believe there is a culture in the way to play football at Arsenal that I want to be respected, and I hope Mikel can get that back.”