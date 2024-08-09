Arsene Wenger explains his current relationship with Mikel Arteta

Arsène Wenger remains one of the most significant figures in Arsenal’s modern history.

The Frenchman left the Emirates in 2018, and the Gunners have yet to win a Premier League title since his departure. Mikel Arteta, one of the players Wenger signed during his tenure, is now the club’s manager.

Wenger’s influence is deeply embedded in Arsenal’s recent history, and fans will always welcome him warmly when he visits. Currently, Wenger is busy with his role at FIFA, where he is responsible for developing the game.

Despite his demanding schedule, Wenger still makes time to watch Arsenal’s matches as he travels. As for his relationship with the club’s current manager, Arteta, Wenger has expressed admiration and support for his former player. The two share a respectful and positive relationship, with Wenger keeping a keen interest in Arteta’s progress and the team’s performance.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I speak to Mikel sometimes.

‘I believe in life, you have to do as well as you can and give it all when you are somewhere in a place and after, when it’s finished, take a distance and let other people move.

‘And that’s what I do. And I think you want to leave the place well in a good position where you can do, continue to do well and do even better. And that’s all you can do.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger is a legendary figure for this club, and Arteta will surely need his input as his team makes progress.

The Spanish gaffer has used some of the lessons he learnt from Wenger to build the current team, and we expect the Frenchman to be open to helping him whenever he needs it.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…