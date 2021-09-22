Arsene Wenger feeling responsible over injury-ravaged careers of two former Gunners

Arsene Wenger says he feels some sense of responsibility towards the injury-ravaged careers that Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey have had as he hails the impact of VAR on protecting attacking players.

The Frenchman gave both players their Arsenal bow and they were two key players in the team for years under him.

However, they struggled with injuries with their style of play making it easier for defenders to constantly kick at them.

Ramsey is currently on the books of Juventus in Italy, but constant injuries have seen him struggle to make an impact for the Italian club.

Jack Wilshere was released by Arsenal in 2018 and moved to West Ham, who subsequently released him as he struggled to stay fit.

He spent the second half of last season at Bournemouth, but the Cherries released him at the end of the campaign after failing to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Wenger told The Telegraph: ‘I see more positivity. Before there was more kicking and I must say the media allowed that. The VAR has brought more respect for the offensive game.

‘Sometimes the more technical guys were kicked. Why? It was not very encouraging. We have moved forward from that.

‘We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes. When I look back at players like Wilshere, Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.’