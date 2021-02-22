Arsene Wenger gives Arsenal two reasons to be happy after defeat

Arsene Wenger has praised youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, despite last night’s loss to Manchester City.

Neither was able to make a mark in yesterday’s clash at the Emirates which saw our side lose 1-0 at the hands of the Premier League leaders, but our former manager believes that the pair ‘have top quality’ already.

“They [Smith Rowe and Saka] already were there when I was there a few years ago,” said Wenger.

“We had always a good youth system, with good young players. It’s good to see that they come out.

“We just spoke about injuries and touch wood that these players [don’t get long-term injuries]. It’s a sensitive part between [the ages of] 20-22 once they get game after game to see if their body can adapt and cope with it.

“Lets hope. They look to me to have top quality and as well a good mentality so I am quite optimistic for them.”

It was another match where the Citizens were not at their best, but managed to come away with the all-important three points (just like in the reverse fixture), although our level was much lower this time around.

You could argue at the Etihad that Arsenal were the better side, but wasteful in front of goal, whereas this time around we lacked the creativity to cause their defence any real problems also.

Bukayo Saka is one player who we have relied on heavily all season, and it is worrying that in the rare occasion that he isn’t able to be penetrative that nobody else was able to step up in his place.

It’s crazy that we are so reliant on Saka at his young age, but his overall ability is definitely a reason to be excited moving forwards.

Patrick