Arsene Wenger gives his feedback on Mesut Ozil China comments

Mesut Ozil must face the personal consequences of his comments – Wenger

Arsene Wenger has joined in the criticism of Mesut Ozil after his misguided comments on China.

The former Germany international posted a comment on social media criticizing the Chinese government’s treatment of the Muslim minority in the country.

Ozil’s comments sparked outrage in China and his name has been wiped out of the internet in the country, Arsenal’s game against Manchester City wasn’t also shown in China in protest of his comments.

Wenger who was asked to comment on the issue claimed that Ozil was personally responsible for his comments on China.

While he insisted that the German had the right to be open about his views on such subject, he has to also be ready for the consequences alone.

“Mesut Ozil has freedom of speech like everybody else,” Wenger said per Sky Sports. “His opinions are not necessarily shared by everybody.

“What is important is that Ozil has an individual responsibility, he doesn’t carry the word of Arsenal football club, and so what he says is about himself and not about Arsenal.

“When you make a comment about your individual opinion, you accept the consequences of it.”

Ozil has been a divisive figure at Arsenal over the last two years, he hasn’t been performing well on the pitch lately and the Gunners may have to cut their losses and allow him to leave on a cheap soon.