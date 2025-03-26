Arsene Wenger has expressed his delight at the youth integration going on at Arsenal

For years, Arsenal have been known for giving youth a chance. This is easy to do when you have an academy that’s constantly producing talent. Perhaps that is the least we should expect after millions of pounds was invested in the academy in recent times. Over the years, we’ve seen a conveyor belt of talent coming out of Hale End to feed the first team. Out of all of them only Bukayo Saka has reached an elite, world class level at the club. This is not to discredit the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe, Joe Wilock and Reiss Nelson over the years as they’ve proven themselves at the highest level.

Currently, despite the premature departures of Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi-Martin in recent months, there’s still an array of talent in the academy. The most notable talent to come out recently is the incredible duo of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. They both were offered opportunities at the start of the campaign and they both have grabbed it with open arms. They have become firm fixtures in the first team set up despite their age, earning England promotions in the process.

Speaking to the ECA (via X), Arsene Wenger expressed his delight at the club’s youth integration policy. “I find that’s part of the club’s DNA.” He said “I am happy that these values continue. I think the academy is doing a fantastic job.”

“I don’t speak about Saka because I think he’s a world-class player already, and Lewis-Skelly now coming [up] is already in the English national team. I love that.”

“I’m very happy that this integration of top level players at a young age is happening at Arsenal.”

Arsenal have reaped the rewards of youth integration in recent years and this season has been no different thanks to the emergency of the aforementioned pair of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly. They have further impressed during the international break as they both opened their accounts for the England U21s and England respectively. The youngsters will now focus on finishing the season strongly as we approach the final stretch of the 2024/25 campaign!

