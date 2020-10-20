Arsene Wenger has word of advice for Ozil after his squad exclusion

Arsene Wenger has advised Mesut Ozil to start training and preparing for a career with another team after he was left out of the Arsenal Premier League squad.

The German will be unable to play for the Gunners until at least January when teams can re-register their players.

This is because he hasn’t been named in either the club’s Premier League or Europa League squads for the season.

The German has been told to look for a new team for a long time and now that he won’t be playing for them possibly for a year it may be a tough time for him, but Wenger has advised him to start preparing for his next team already.

The Frenchman also claimed that he hasn’t spoken to the midfielder since he was axed from his position as the manager of the club in 2018.

Asked how Ozil should respond if he is left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad, Wenger told Sky Sports as quoted by The Metro: ‘You practice every day and you make sure that your level doesn’t drop and that you can go somewhere else after and play somewhere else.’

Asked if he has spoken to Ozil, Wenger said: ‘No, I haven’t spoken to him since I left.

‘Because I decided to take a distance and not interfere with anything.

‘I explained in my book, when you’ve been [at a club] for such a long time it’s important you cut at some stage your relations and let them get on with it.’