Arsene Wenger hits back at Jose Mourinho as war of words continue

Arsene Wenger has branded Jose Mourinho’s conduct kindergarten-like as both former rivals continue to exchange words.

Wenger and Mourinho were the fiercest of rivals during the Frenchman’s time as the manager of Arsenal.

They competed against each other from 2004 to 2018 when Wenger left the Emirates.

The Frenchman has not returned to the dugout since that time and he works for FIFA now.

However, he has just released a new book that talks about his time as the manager of Arsenal.

In “My Life in Red and White”, Wenger didn’t give a single mention to Mourinho despite their several battles together as managers.

Wenger claimed that he left the Portuguese manager out because he wanted his book to be positive.

However, Mourinho was asked why he thought he was left out and he claimed that it was because he was undefeated against Wenger.

Wenger has now responded to that comment.

He told Canal+ via The Sun: “It doesn’t bother me. It is permanent provocation.

“I feel like I’m in kindergarten with him. But, that’s part of his personality.

“It’s wrong, we beat him twice. We won, and there were also a lot of draws. And it is not ‘you’ who wins, you only participate in the victory.

“It is ‘us’ who win. The manager is there to get the most out of a team.”