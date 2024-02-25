Arsene Wenger insists that Saka is World-Class despite Ferdinand’s comments

According to Arsene Wenger, Saka is world-class. And no one can convince me otherwise. Over the last few weeks, we’ve received a lot of queries regarding our star boy.

This debate about whether Saka is world class or not began with these comments by Rio Ferdinand: “Bukayo Saka is not a world-class player. He hasn’t done it in the Champions League. I’m talking in the knock-out stages.

“Saka’s top, don’t get me wrong. He just isn’t world-class yet.”

Ferdinand believed Saka needed to prove himself in the Champions League knockout stages to be considered world class.

Many were hoping last Wednesday Saka will prove Ferdinand wrong. However, he did not steal the show, especially given Arsenal’s poor performance in their first UCL knockout game.

But who said you have to shine in the knockout rounds to be world-class?

Nobody can deny that Saka has already proven himself in the Premier League. However, I believe he has already demonstrated his uniqueness in the Champions League.

In six UCL games, the Hale End graduate has three goals and four assists; do regular players have such stats? I do not think so.

Critics will call Saka a typical player, but once our great Wenger calls him world class, no one should tell us otherwise.

“He’s top-level, because players at that age who make differences at that level of a game have a great future,” he said.

“He is a top person as well, humble, wants to learn wants to work. He’s certainly already one of the three best English players.”

When asked by Richard Keys whether he considered Saka world-class, Wenger replied affirmatively: “I would say he’s world-class.”

Arsenal host a crucial Champions League round of 16 return leg on March 12th at the Emirates. Given the 1-0 loss in the first leg, they will need to be ruthless in that game. In that game, I believe Saka will steal the show and validate Wenger’s point that he is a world-class player.