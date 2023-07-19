Arsene Wenger: Arsenal’s best ever manager but he didn’t keep up with modern tactics

Arsene Wenger: A Legendary Manager Hindered by His Reluctance to Adapt by Jack
Arsene Wenger will forever be remembered as a legendary manager who achieved great things during his tenure at Arsenal. His early years at the club were marked by success, as he built a team of talented young players who went on to achieve the remarkable feat of winning the Premier League unbeaten in the 2003-2004 season. Wenger’s ability to develop and nurture young talent was unparalleled, and he played a significant role in changing the way football was played in England.
However, as time went on, Wenger’s transfer policy and reluctance to spend big money on established stars began to hinder Arsenal’s progress. In the modern era of football, where financial powerhouses dominate the transfer market, clubs need to invest significant sums to compete for top trophies. Wenger’s steadfast adherence to his philosophy of developing young players and seeking out undervalued talents started to show its limitations.
Wenger’s failure to adapt to the changing landscape of football ultimately proved to be his downfall. His reluctance to spend big money on transfers left Arsenal falling behind their rivals who were making significant investments in their squads. The club’s inability to consistently challenge for major honors led to growing frustrations among fans and a decline in Wenger’s popularity.
In 2018, after more than two decades in charge, Wenger was sacked by Arsenal. While his achievements cannot be understated, his legacy is also tarnished by his failure to evolve with the ever-changing football world. Wenger’s reluctance to adapt his strategies and tactics to match the advancements in the game became increasingly apparent and left Arsenal struggling to compete at the highest level.
Critics argue that Wenger’s refusal to spend big money was a significant hindrance to Arsenal’s success in the later years. It is believed that he missed out on signing top-quality players due to his hesitations over transfer fees. While some point to his involvement in signings like Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Shkodran Mustafi, and Granit Xhaka, there is a general consensus that Wenger’s approach limited the club’s ability to assemble a squad capable of challenging for major honors.
As an Arsenal fan, it can be frustrating to reflect on Wenger’s unwillingness to adapt to the game. His commitment to his footballing philosophy, even when it became outdated and exploited by opponents, hindered the club’s progress during his final years in charge. The sight of protests, empty seats, and fans booing the man who had dedicated over 20 years of service to the club was painful for many supporters.
Ultimately, Arsene Wenger’s legacy is a complex one. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest managers in Arsenal’s history, having transformed the club into a global giant and brought immense success in the early years of his tenure. However, his failure to adapt to the modern era of football leaves a bittersweet taste. Wenger’s unwillingness to adjust his strategies to match the changing game ultimately led to his departure from the club and a sense of missed opportunities for Arsenal.
While it is important to acknowledge Wenger’s contributions and respect his legacy, it is also crucial to recognize the flaws in his approach. The game of football is constantly evolving, and managers must be willing to adapt if they want to remain successful. Arsene Wenger’s refusal to embrace change ultimately hindered his ability to lead Arsenal to greater heights in the modern era of football.
Stupid! He did not have the money to spend because of the stadium
But when he did spend, it was almost never to fix the squad’s deficiencys.
Signing Cech, and no one else during one summer, when you already had Szcheny and Ospina, and were at least 4/5 players short in other positions, was the most delusional transfer window I’ve ever seen.
Also, we had one of the biggest wage bills in Europe, and were buying players, so Wenger was spending plenty of money, just in the wrong places most of the time.
After 2011/12 when RVP left, it feels everything just went downhill.. I believe that was when wenger burned out and never fully recovered. You can almost feel the team’s energy just went downhill from there.
Except for a few players, like Cazorla, Sanchez, Auba, Wenger’s team don’t have the same energy and excitement anymore most of the time.
Had RVP stayed, I believe we would see a different Arsenal, a different Wilshere, Ramsey, etc. Slowly we are replacing players with those who don’t care about the badge.
Sure the wrong players bought worsen the situations. But pity the old man who burns out and just seem to buy to survive and desperately try to mend a sinking ship.. To build a new squad you need huge energy but le prof don’t seem to have it anymore after his squad keep getting plucked off..
Yes. I remember Monreal whipping crosses from the left byline and Sanchez cutting inside from the left wing to shoot, which was similar to how Cole and Henry played
His left overload tactic with attacking LB was revolutionary, but many teams have been familiar with that tactic nowadays
However, Wenger has surely been watching Guardiola’s and Arteta’s unorthodox tactics last season. If he has an opportunity to manage another big team, I think he’d try something new
I don’t think that approach was wrong – we started getting out manoeuvred in the transfer market as many teams followed his example, and we didn’t have a David dein to get deals over the line. Maybe he, for whatever reason, lost the ability to identify the best prospects in Europe as well – I can’t say on that. We could have persisted with the same approach, but done it better, imo. Eg Newcastle signing cabeye from lille and tiote from twente after they’d just won their respective leagues was eye opening for me – those are exactly the kinds of players wenger would have gone after in the early days imo.
For me, the biggest issue he had was that he couldn’t impose a disciplined and focused ethos onto the young dressing room. I think his style was always to largely treat the players like adults and let them sort themselves from that perspective, but as time went on, we lacked the characters like Adams, keown, Vieira, Henry, Ljungberg etc who would lead by example and drag others along when needed and really input that winning mentality into the team.
Wenger was more (too) focused on protecting the players and making sure they had everything they needed imo – I always thought this was to the detriment of talented players like Walcott, denilson, song, even ones like djourou who maybe could have gone a lot further with a bit more of that presence in the dressing room. I think it caused the one or two self starters like RVP and fabregas to become frustrated, which further disrupted our chances once they left.
This is preposterous! It shows that you’re not in touch with the history and dynamics that bind Wenger and Arsenal together. Read his comments on the acquisition of Declan Rice and what went down during the lean years. He simply didn’t have the money to spend until 2013, when he bought Ozil.
Also, he did try to adapt his playing style to the times – he was very aware of Barcelona taking over football and wanted to emulate it. Again, I thought that was to our detriment at times because we had players who were brought up on 442 – eg Walcott was made to be a Michael Owen type of striker, but had to play on the right because he was too small to play up front alone, and wilshere could have been a brilliant parlour like rm, and it could have taken him out of the firing line in CM, which may have prolonged his career – my opinion, anyway.
I am sorry Jack but this is one of the weakest articles I have ever read in here. Approximately 600+ words and nine paragraphs just to say he refused to spend and did not evolve tactically.
You have stressed he refused to spend but was the money available? You have to come in the comments and defend that argument if you are sure of what you wrote.
Another point you have stressed is he did not evolve tactically and I put it you that he had an extraordinary ability to get the most out of average and mediocre players. The fact that is backed up by the reality their mediocrity was apparent before they joined Arsenal and after they left Arsenal. Not when they were at Arsenal.
He’s not one of the greatest managers In our history ….he simply is
Consider this …..what we mocked him for doing in his final years , only finishing 4th and winning the odd FA Cup , is considered success today among some Gooners
Many argued 5th was progress last season
You want to know how many times Mr Wenger did better then 5th ?
Can’t be a coincidence he leaves and we finish in our worse position in quarter of a century and don’t qualify for Europe , something he always did
Simply as his worse ….he achieved things that many have struggled to do
The stadium project also meant that Wenger was shoved into the business side of things as he was seen as essential to the project and this got worse after David Dein left. He was far more effective earlier on when he focused purely on football.
The set up now makes mich more sense with Edu playing a crucial role with transfers.
Yes the legendary Frenchman could be considered Arsenal best manager date, What had he not lost the appetite and failed to adapt to the changing landscape halfway through his tenure.
In my opinion he would no doubt be in the conversation of the greatest manager of all time.