Arsene Wenger leaves the door open for a return to club management

Arsene Wenger has left the door open for a return to club management at some point in his career, although he insists he is focused on his job at FIFA right now.

The Frenchman departed as Arsenal’s manager in 2018 and he is yet to get a job from another club since then.

He is not unemployed though after earning a role as Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development.

He is trying to bring some changes to the game, including a plan to hold the FIFA World Cup every two years.

That is something that will change the game and add more football fixtures to an already jam-packed calendar.

While he continues his work at FIFA, it seems he still has his eyes on a return to day-to-day club management.

The former Arsenal boss spoke about the idea recently and claimed that he doesn’t rule out a return even though he is focused on the work he is doing for FIFA now.

The legendary Frenchman told The Telegraph: “Overall we have to accept that our days come to an end at some stage.

“I don’t rule it out, but I am completely focused (on Fifa) and I don’t worry too much about the rest.

“There are always people who say ‘You are too old’ so at the time, maybe I thought they were right.

“But I am in good shape and I have not completely decided not to do it anymore.”