Arsene Wenger linked with a managerial role after Euro 2020

Arsene Wenger has been named as one manager who could become the next coach of the Germany national team.

Joachim Low has been the manager of the German national team since 2006 and he led them to triumph in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

His team was eliminated from the semifinal of Euro 2016 and had a dismal 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The European nation surprisingly retained him as their manager, despite public calls for him to be replaced.

They will finally appoint a new manager after reports today claimed that he will leave his post at the end of the Euros.

Formerly, his assistant would have been considered for the role, but Four Four Two claims that the Germans are going for a clean break and they will appoint another manager outside his team.

The report then lists some of the managers that could replace Low in the dugout and the list includes the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Hansi Flick.

Wenger was another name with the report claiming that they sounded him out to fill the role in 2018 after Germany’s disastrous World Cup campaign.

The DFB eventually retained Low, but Wenger is back as one manager that could be appointed.

The Frenchman has held no managerial position since he left Arsenal in 2018, but he hasn’t officially retired.