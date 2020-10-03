Arsene Wenger makes a big admission about his time at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is one of the finest and most successful managers that Arsenal has ever had.

The Frenchman was at the helm for more than 20 years before he was ousted in 2018.

Despite being at the club for that long, the final 14 years of his reign saw the Gunners miss out on winning the Premier League and the club finished sixth in his final season.

Fans began to protest for him to be removed as they watched sides like Manchester City and Liverpool become stronger with better managers of their own.

Arsenal fired him in 2018 and named Unai Emery as his successor. Wenger was reluctant to leave at the time and he didn’t feel that he had done badly to be let go.

Speaking to The Times recently, the Frenchman finally admitted that he may have overstayed at the Emirates as Arsenal’s manager.

Wenger told The Times: “Listening to that question makes me think, ‘Yes.’

“Maybe I stayed too long… I don’t know.

“But I was committed like on the first day.

“I think I guided the club through the most difficult period in a very successful way.

“At some stage people say you’re too old, but they don’t really look at what you do.

“I served the club as much as I could.”