Arsene Wenger makes a very bold claim about what position he left Arsenal in

Arsene Wenger claims he left Arsenal in a strong position.
Arsene Wenger left Arsenal last year after 22 years at the helm, the club has largely struggled since then but Wenger insists that he left the team in a strong position.
The Frenchman was replaced by Unai Emery who succeeded in leading the team to a fifth-place finish on the league table in his first season.
However, this season was disastrous and Emery was fired. They have named Freddie Ljungberg as their interim boss but things haven’t changed so far.
Most fans and pundits have claimed that Arsene Wenger’s reign set in motion the current struggles of the team, but the Frenchman disagrees.
Wenger instead has placed the blame on players whom the club has signed who has failed to live up to expectations.
“I don’t think it’s a necessity to have that,” Wenger said. “When I left the club was in a very strong financial position and they bought many players in-between – they have not all worked out, he said per Sky Sports.
“I believe that it’s not a question of time. The change can be very efficient very quickly, it’s just about the right decision-making and that’s all that it’s about in football, it’s about good players.
“We speak about the success of Liverpool, of course they have a great manager, but you have to say as well that in the last three-four years, they bought the right players.”
I suspect that a lot of Arsenal fans will disagree with Wenger here. It is very debatable that he left the club in a great financial position. In fact, it was selling players cheap, losing players on free transfers, allowing huge ridiculous contract extensions that has lead directly to the current financial state the club is in right now.
Wenger Out !!!!!
again ?
he is out already and where are we ?
Words fail me,for once!
Wenger failed his last 2 years to reach CL, yet left them in strong position?
Surely he was aware how bad the defense was, and getting worse, yet strong position?
Didn’t expect him to say “I was wrong,” but did expect a bit of honesty.
Too many years around Kronke, the worst rubbed off on Wenger.
Let sleeping bags lie .. watching Barca Madrid … neither team close to their glory days but so far ahead of us it’s actually quite shocking to me … I keep recalling the lies about where the new stadium would take us … now who indulged in that bs?🤔
Been watching the game also, I’ve just been focusing on how Madrid are quick to close down Barcelona players and deny them space. It’s something I wish our team can constantly do.
I hope Arteta brings that
see what De Bruyne has to say about our team.
Asked if he was surprised by Arsenal giving City’s attackers so much space, De Bruyne was quoted by Metro UK as saying: “We saw up front in the videos… the attackers they try to press up but when we pass their front four they really don’t help the Arsenal defence.
“So they always stay with four players [Aubameyang, Ozil and Pepe] up front, except [Gabriel] Martinelli who comes [back] a little bit more.
“So we always get spaces somewhere over the pitch.
“I think it’s really difficult for the six defenders to control that because obviously you can come from everywhere on the pitch.
“I think they left some open spaces and we exploited them really well.
That is to show those covering for Ozil that the time for no 10 to only make passes and not defend is pass.
We are in new era where, everybody in the team has to defend as one and attack as one.
If defender can score the only goal to safe a team, so also a midfielder or striker should contribute to defence work.
Try telling that correct Ozil comment to some of his wilfully blind hero worshippers on here. They are slowly reducing in number though, as bleak reality finally dawns on those who have now finally become fellow realists . Fantasists and self foolers will never learn though. I once adored Ozil, ABOUT 5 YEARS AGO, BUT I WATCHED AND SAW THE DAMNING EVIDENCE OF HIS REGULAR LAZINESS AND STOPPED HERO WORSHIPPING THIS IDLE IDOL! My eyes are no keener than those of the idle idol worshippers , BUT I can accurately interpret what I see and I live in the real world, where Ozil is concerned.
Jon……………….Im have a comment awaiting moderation about how Forbes tell us Kroenke has the worlds most valuable sports empire and yet we still wait for the first penny/dime of investment in Arsenal!……………you will be breathing fire ! 😆
Come on admin release the comment before you write another 20 posts and it never gets seen!
Come on Le Coq, Admin ONLY writes about a post every ten minutes! Or so it seems! If he ran a shop he would be opening it 14 days a week! FORBES IS A MINE OF GOOD INFO!
So Jon-never short of a word or ten are you? Especially when discussing bone idle, lazy players.So how about finally giving your opinion of George Graham as a player.Youve been asked this by me before but, as always when you have found yourself ridiculously contradicted, you skulk off with no answer.
To remind you, GG himself stated he was as lazy as he could be on a football pitch.He never saw the point in running around for the sake of it.He did as little in terms of workrate as he could, preferring to leave that side of the game to his team mates.
So, did you offer your vitriolic abuse at the player when watching? Or is your rants for Ozil only?
Don’t expect a straight answer from you, but interesting to see what you do come back with.If anything
OT…………How about this then……………despite having the worlds most valuable sports empire he still hasn`t invested a single penny/dime in Arsenal!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2019/12/18/the-worlds-most-valuable-sports-empires-worth-84-billion-kroenke-sports-lands-at-no-1/#2bba59cf7bdb
Saw that myself, over 8 billion in valuation. Quite damning of Kronke when claims about affording players and top managers.
Proof of his statement about “…not getting involved to win titles…”
That carpet-bagging Robber Baron should sell the club if he isn’t in it for titles. Seems everyone is in for titles except the owner.
What do you expect, Durand, from a man who has such an empire yet wears a Walmart syrup when he could afford the best hair transplant money can buy!……………….if he wont spend on himself what chance of spending on Arsenal?……………….none!
If I had just £10K I would get a great hair transplant and I`ve got a full head of hair ! hahaha
I think a beaver would suit you just fine, Le Coq 😜😂
You offering Sue ? 😆
😂😂 Well I asked for that didn’t I?!!
If he thinks leaving us in free fall, with ozil on zillions of pounds stripping this club bare, every player valued at far less than we brought them in for, contract situations in chaos, apathy at the Emirates, planes with banners, no defence, selling players off for peanuts and letting others go for free, no champions league football and no youth coming through is leaving this club well off then he is more of an idiot than i thought he was. What a silly old man, just keep your mouth shut.
Reggie
I couldn’t have put that better although there are some youngsters breaking through
The youngsters are breaking through after wenger left Sue.
Reggie
You have to look at what has gone on after he has left.
AW over stayed his welcome by a number of seasons and tarnished his legacy but we have had over a season and a half to put things in place to rectify certain problems.
We have installed various personal in certain positions to actually ensure we dont make the same mistakes as we did in the past
Prob is we are still making the wrong decision
People who are still dithering a d cant make decisons
Appoint the wrong personnel
Buying the wrong type of ayers at inflated prices
Not getting to grips with players contracts.
So yes AW was awful at the end but christ the lunatics running the the asylum now are even worse.
The club I feel is far worse now then when aw left which fundamently make him correct
Im not saying the club isnt in a worse position or better. Im saying he left this club in a mess Allanb.
Reggie
We will agree to disagree on this one
The blame in my opinon lays firmly at the feet of the owner
We have an owner who seems to like mess
Blame who ever you like but kronkie is in charge. He has the power to change
He has empowered people at the club to enforce his vision which is save money by cutting corners. Get everything done on the cheap, run the club down but make sure it makes them money.
Reading this, Ken 1945? Absent lately I notice, so hope you are ok!.
Jon, having gone down to support my club in person on Sunday, spending my money (approx. £200) and then spending time with my family before heading back, I have been catching up on the expert reactions and views…especially by those who don’t spend a penny at the club, but berate the owner for giving the new regime over £215,000,000 to buy 18, mostly dross, players…and then say who the owner should spend his money on, while singling out one player from a team that, apart from Leno, was a humiliation to all fans of the club, while also telling those of us who DO SUPPORT our club how to spend our money!!!
I have given my reaction to this post below and I suggest you read my reply:
Meanwhile, I am busy arranging tickets and transport to go out and support my club FINANCIALLY AND IN PERSON for the Olympiacos game with my daughter – thanks for asking after me, I am alive and kicking!!!
I think Wenger is talking about behind the scenes financials. And if you compare it to when he first came, Arsenal has obviously become a global brand bringing in tons of cash. Now personnel-wise, yes, huge mistakes by giving contracts to players like Ozil, Elneny, not selling Alexis at the best time and leaving us with Miki, and other problems. He is right that recruitment has not been good since he’s left though, and Arsenal have not been able to move deadwood quick enough. There should be a wholesale on most of our players and Arsenal will need to accept the losses on some of them to clear the books for others.
For truth lovers Wenger has a point but for his detractors he is the cause of all the misery Arsenal has gone through. This is a man who sacrificed his managerial success for the sake of Arsenal. Clubs like Real Madrid wanted him but he stuck with Arsenal and missed out on trophies. Let us imagine the money which was given to Emery for player purchases had been given to Wenger, how much would Arsenal have achieved? Wenger kept us competitive on almost zero budget taking us to Champions League for 20 consecutive seasons and our delusional fans were mocking him for that and even labelled it the Wenger trophy. Now they are yearning for it. It’s always good to give credit where it’s due.
I dont get what you are saying, wenger spent 45mil on ozil, 40 mil on sanchez, 35 mil on xhaka, 35 mil on mustaffi,16 mil on welbeck and a lot more besides in the space of under 3 years. He still couldn’t improve us and we now are stuck with those players and cant give them away, although we gave sanchez away.
He was good at keeping Arsenal in top 4 when there were 4 teams in for CL. Now that 6 teams emerged fighting for 4 CL spots, it rings a bit hollow.
I appreciate what he did for us, just wish he left after winning last FA Cup.
Some reported figures from “youtube” recently, regarding spuds financial rewards from their Cl final run revenue returns…a reported 100,000,000 euros.
So far this season they have added a further 9,000,000 euros into the coffers and add to that the bonus of 15,200,000 euros for reaching the knockout stage.
So, in just one and a half seasons a grand total of 124,200,000 euros have been realised from the CL competition itself, let alone the receipts from the games played/ to be played and the sponsorship deals that have followed…let’s call it £150,000,000.
NO wonder AW, along with every other top manager, called the top four a trophy in itself, but not deemed good enough by some of our fans and pundits at the time!!!
So we should look at why Arsene Wenger is so positive, saying that when he left the club, it was in a very strong financial position and, perhaps the following will explain that statement:
Twenty years of CL football, the final, the semi finals, the qualifying stages (15 times since 2001), the europa semi final run and receipts…PLUS the money from finishing in the top four twenty times, the seven fa cup wins, the three premier league wins, the renewed sponsorship deals, the early transfer deal monies (anelka etc).
I would say that any true realist or supporter has to say that during his reign, instead of “bleeding the club dry” he was giving it a BLOOD TRANFUSION every single season (except his last one) as the above FACTS clearly point out.
Now then, what kronkie, the owner, has done with this vast amount of money is the question we should be asking, not being left speechless in mock indignation.
AW most certainly did his part in enriching the club from the financial aspect and his statement cannot be denied, IF one REALLY wanted to look at the facts and not the INDIVIDUAL concerned.
Furthermore, the AW statement also said that “they have bought in many players ( EIGHTEEN IN FACT), who have not worked out” is another true statement….as most fans and pundits are saying…over £215,000,000 plus a loss of £50,000,000 on Ramsey – and AW’s being questioned about his financial record??????