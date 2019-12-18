Arsene Wenger makes a very bold claim about what position he left Arsenal in

Arsene Wenger claims he left Arsenal in a strong position.

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal last year after 22 years at the helm, the club has largely struggled since then but Wenger insists that he left the team in a strong position.

The Frenchman was replaced by Unai Emery who succeeded in leading the team to a fifth-place finish on the league table in his first season.

However, this season was disastrous and Emery was fired. They have named Freddie Ljungberg as their interim boss but things haven’t changed so far.

Most fans and pundits have claimed that Arsene Wenger’s reign set in motion the current struggles of the team, but the Frenchman disagrees.

Wenger instead has placed the blame on players whom the club has signed who has failed to live up to expectations.

“I don’t think it’s a necessity to have that,” Wenger said. “When I left the club was in a very strong financial position and they bought many players in-between – they have not all worked out, he said per Sky Sports.

“I believe that it’s not a question of time. The change can be very efficient very quickly, it’s just about the right decision-making and that’s all that it’s about in football, it’s about good players.

“We speak about the success of Liverpool, of course they have a great manager, but you have to say as well that in the last three-four years, they bought the right players.”

I suspect that a lot of Arsenal fans will disagree with Wenger here. It is very debatable that he left the club in a great financial position. In fact, it was selling players cheap, losing players on free transfers, allowing huge ridiculous contract extensions that has lead directly to the current financial state the club is in right now.