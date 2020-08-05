Arsene Wenger makes a very revealing admission

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that he is still open to new managerial opportunities as he misses daily training.
The Frenchman was boss at the Emirates for more than 20 years as he led Arsenal to the final of the Champions League in 2006 among winning several leagues and cup titles.
He was, however, relieved of his job in 2018 as the Gunners began to look to take a different direction for their club.
He looked for another job briefly before becoming employed by FIFA as their Chief of Global Football development.
He has been travelling around the world and fulfilling his obligations in that role, however, he still wants to manage.
Speaking to Europe1 recently, he admitted that he misses daily training and will want to make a return because he has done that for much of his life.
He also added that it will take the right conditions for him to be tempted back to football management.
He told Europe 1: “Every day, I want to train, I’ve been doing this all my life,”
“I’m 70 years old, I gave a lot. Should I play Russian roulette a bit, even when it comes to my health?
“I can’t do things by halves, so I ask myself this question.”
When asked what it would take to tempt him back into the top job, Wenger said: “It will be in conditions that I consider optimal. Otherwise, I will not do it.”
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT.. Is Ozil one of the 55?
It’s a shame that we can’t afford £2m to pay staffs but we can pay an agent £2m for him to take a picture with Willian signing a contract.
More so bloody shameful knowing our owner’s worth is £6 billion.
If any fan or anybody who thinks to call out players or anyone for not taking a pay cut doesn’t really know what’s important in this life.
Ozil is even the least of problem right now.
We can do terrible business every year, yet we can’t pay £2m per year for Salary of 55 people.
This club is a disgrace, from the owner down to the board
“Arsenal, it’s worth remembering,
are owned by a billionaire whose
net worth is estimated to be in
the region of $8bn, and for whom
covering the salaries of 55
employees would barely be a
drop in the vast ocean of his
fortune – even with the LA
.stadium project ongoing.
KSE also pushed through pay
cuts on the playing squad almost
as soon as the pandemic started,
and to this date we remain the
only Premier League to have
implemented such measures.
It’s a real shame that 55 ‘ordinary’
people are going to lose their jobs
during this incredibly difficult time,
and it’s shameful that the
ownership – who are willing to
sanction significant outlays on
players and agents because of
their cosy relationships with club
executives –
are allowing this to happen.
Trying to frame the relatively
trifling savings these job cuts will
have as something which will allow
us to invest is the team isn’t going
to wash with any fan with a
modicum of common sense.
We have to let 55 people go so we
can pay a month of Willian’s wages?
That’s not it.
Best of luck to everyone who might
be affected.”
Kroenke and the board should be
embarrased, disgraced and
ashamed for what there doing
to the reputation club and most
importantly these 55 individuals
who dont deserve this
professional disrespect.
*copied from another AFC sight
Ace this is really burning me.. I’m not related to any of the folks losing their job but this is really disturbing and hurting.
All of these going on while we have a rich owner.
I’m waiting for some stupid folks to come out and try to drag Ozil into this because he refused to take a pay cut.
With everything that’s happened at the club so far with Kroenke not helping out I wish none of the players took the paycut.
They should’ve all done what Ozil did. Then we’ll know if this greedy and stingy owner of ours will do nothing
Sue, not sure what this means, am I missing something yet again?
55 staff redundancies, Ken…
Ken, the club released a statement about some financial bûllshit. 55 more staff will apparently lose their jobs, claming it’s to help raise funds to invest in the club.
While out billionaire owner is out there being useless
Oh! didn’t know that he has been “employed by FIFA as their Chief of Global Football development”. Very good choice indeed by FIFA. Even though fans, myself included, wanted him out during his last few years, Mr. Wenger is undoubtedly a man of high integrity and professionalism.
I think he is too old now for managerial career. And why is there no statue of him yet? It’s better to put it when he is still alive.
Francis Cagigao, the head scout who brought in Cesc Fabregas and Gabriel Martinelli is among the 55.
This whole is irking to me and I cant tell why. It’s just so annoying to see this happen to hardworking staffs
What a kick in the teeth, knowing how much the owner is worth and how much all of them rake in each week!!
Really is a case of how the other half live….