Arsene Wenger makes a very revealing admission

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that he is still open to new managerial opportunities as he misses daily training.

The Frenchman was boss at the Emirates for more than 20 years as he led Arsenal to the final of the Champions League in 2006 among winning several leagues and cup titles.

He was, however, relieved of his job in 2018 as the Gunners began to look to take a different direction for their club.

He looked for another job briefly before becoming employed by FIFA as their Chief of Global Football development.

He has been travelling around the world and fulfilling his obligations in that role, however, he still wants to manage.

Speaking to Europe1 recently, he admitted that he misses daily training and will want to make a return because he has done that for much of his life.

He also added that it will take the right conditions for him to be tempted back to football management.

He told Europe 1: “Every day, I want to train, I’ve been doing this all my life,”

“I’m 70 years old, I gave a lot. Should I play Russian roulette a bit, even when it comes to my health?

“I can’t do things by halves, so I ask myself this question.”

When asked what it would take to tempt him back into the top job, Wenger said: “It will be in conditions that I consider optimal. Otherwise, I will not do it.”