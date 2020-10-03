Arsene Wenger makes a very surprising managerial claim

Arsene Wenger has sensationally revealed he was offered the Manchester United managerial job, but he refused to say when.

The Frenchman was the manager of Arsenal for more than 20 years before he was ousted from the position in 2018.

During his time with the Gunners, his team always battled Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United for the Premier League title.

From the late 90s to the early 2000s, Arsenal and Manchester United fought for most of the trophies in England.

Wenger struggled when Ferguson retired and new managers like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp came to the Premier League, and Arsenal had to part company with him when the team could no longer enter the Premier League’s top four.

He has been Fifa’s head of global football development since he left Arsenal and he seems to have cut off all ties with the Gunners as he has not been seen anywhere near the club since he left.

Speaking to the Times recently, the Frenchman claimed that he was offered the managerial role at PSG, saying: “I was offered that job a few times.”

When asked if he was offered the Manchester United job, he said: “Yes”

But he refused to say when the offer was made, saying: “I don’t tell you that.

“But I can tell you Man Utd offered me the job but I don’t tell you when.”