Arsene Wenger makes another bid to return to management

Reports from Fox Sports Netherlands claim that Arsene Wenger has put himself forward as a candidate to replace outgoing Netherlands National team manager, Ronald Koeman.

Koeman is expected to be named the new Barcelona manager after the Catalans fired Quique Setien following their Champions League quarter-final humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The former Everton manager has now emerged as a top target to lead Lionel Messi and co at Nou Camp next season.

If Koeman is named as the new Barcelona coach, the Netherlands will need a new manager and Wenger has put himself up to be selected.

The Frenchman spent more than 20 years as the boss of Arsenal and he was the last manager to lead the Gunners to a Premier League crown even though that was long ago.

Wenger has been a FIFA employee since he left the Emirates as he was appointed as their head of global football and he has been travelling around helping the governing body improve the game.

The Frenchman, however, remained hopeful that he will again manage a team one day and he has continued to be on the lookout for an opportunity that will interest him.

Koeman is yet to officially be announced as Barcelona’s boss and we just have to watch and see how this unfolds.