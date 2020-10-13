Arsene Wenger makes another football proposal that clubs may not like

Arsene Wenger brought about some impressive changes to the Premier League when he was named Arsenal’s manager back in 1996.

His Arsenal team developed a unique style of play that many copied and far more envied. They also won titles and other trophies before he was asked to step down in 2018.

He has remained in football even though he no longer manages any club and he is looking to make some drastic changes to the game as we know it.

The former Monaco manager is currently FIFA’s head of global football development and his position gives him the power to make changes to the game and he wants to use that to its full effect.

The Frenchman has previously been in the news for wanting to change the throw in to kick-ins for teams.

He was speaking to Bild recently and he proposes that there should be either a World Cup or Euro every year.

He claims that the Nations League should be scrapped since most people don’t understand it.

He told German publication Bild: ‘We need to get rid of the Nations League and find clearer events that everyone understands.

‘If you ask people in the street what the Nations League is, you won’t find many able to explain it.

‘We need to have as few events as possible. One World Cup and one European Championship every other year would probably be more appropriate for a modern world.’

Fans make like the idea but you cannot think that clubs will like the idea of a major tournament every single summer.