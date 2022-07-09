Arsene Wenger has spoken to Sky Sports after Jack Wilshere decided to quit playing professional football and take up a coaching role at Arsenal.

The Frenchnan was the man to oversee the former academy graduate’s breakthrough into the senior side, and the pair are believed to have had a strong relationship over the years.

Unfortunately for Jack, his injury struggles meant that he suffered recurring setbacks over the years, and never managed to truly meet his full potential, and will forever be remembered for his special ability shown as a teenager.

Wenger opened up about what made him stand out when he stepped up to the senior side, before moving to agree with Wilshere’s decision to move into coaching at the age of just 30.

“He was brave, he was talented, he wasn’t scared of anybody. Which is why we thought he could start at a very young age. Straight away he showed he had the ability to be a main player,” Wenger said (via 90min) on Jack Wilshere.

“He was an exceptional talent, but didn’t play enough games because of injury and in the end that is why he’s had to stop. It’s very difficult for a star like he was when you cannot play at your best anymore. That’s difficult to swallow. Which is why I think he’s taken the right decision.”

I cant help but wonder how good he could have been, considering he was as good as any teenager out there.

He’s now set to try and pass on his invaluable experience to our next crop of youngsters who will be hoping to have some sort of impact for the first-team in years to come.

What traits do you think Wilshere will be best at passing on to the next generation of Gunners?

Patrick

