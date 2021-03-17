Arsene Wenger proposes another radical change to football

Arsene Wenger radically changed English football with his style of play when he first came to England.

For years, his Arsenal team delivered some brilliant football and won an abundance of trophies to prove that a different way can be a successful one.

He spent more than 20 years as the manager of the Gunners before leaving in 2018.

Such is his influence in the game that FIFA quickly gave him an appointment to become their new Chief of Global Football Development.

In his new role, he plays a part in rule changes and developing the sport at the most senior level.

He is now proposing a change to the World Cup dates and wants the time for the competition to be held every two years instead of four.

He wants a focus on that and the Euros instead of competitions like the Nations League.

‘If you look at the teams in the World Cups usually the average age is 27/28,’ he said on BeIN Sports via Mail Sport.

‘That’s why, because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32/33.

‘That’s why maybe we should organise the World Cup every two years.

‘Kick all the rest out. Organise only competitions of meaning and kick all the parallel competitions out of the game. People must understand what is at stake and only have games with meaning,’ he added, having been critical in the past of UEFA’s new Nations League tournament.