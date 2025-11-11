Arsene Wenger responds to Mikel Arteta’s use of AI 

Mikel Arteta recently discussed the potential use of artificial intelligence as part of his preparation for matches, prompting a response from Arsene Wenger regarding the role of technology in football. AI has increasingly become a tool in professional sport, offering solutions and insights at a pace that would be difficult to achieve through traditional analysis. Clubs are beginning to explore the possibilities it offers, incorporating data driven decision making into training, tactics, and match preparation.

According to Metro Sport, Wenger emphasised the importance of maintaining the human element when using AI. While the technology can provide valuable information, he believes it should never override the judgment and authority of a coach. The former Arsenal manager explained, “AI can say something and the personality of a coach can say that’s wrong. As long as the human being keeps control, authority and power to make the decision you can use any scientific tool. But what is happening and what is dangerous is if the science dominates the decisions.”

AI in Modern Football

The use of AI in football reflects a broader cultural and technological revolution, influencing how teams analyse opponents, monitor player performance, and prepare for matches. Advanced analytics, machine learning models, and data simulations can offer insights that were previously unavailable, enabling coaches to make more informed decisions. However, as Wenger highlighted, the ultimate authority must remain with the human professional. Decisions that affect team selection, tactics, and in game adjustments require intuition, experience, and understanding of context, factors that technology alone cannot replicate.

Arteta’s Balanced Approach

Mikel Arteta, known for his analytical and methodical approach to management, is expected to use AI tools judiciously, integrating them to support rather than replace human decision making. By combining scientific insight with his tactical knowledge, Arteta can refine preparations without compromising the flexibility and judgement required during matches.

Wenger’s comments serve as a reminder that while technology can enhance performance, football remains a human driven sport. AI should be viewed as an aid, not a replacement, for the insight, creativity, and leadership that coaches provide. In this sense, Arteta’s application of AI is likely to complement traditional methods, ensuring that Arsenal benefit from innovation while retaining the essential human perspective in all key decisions.

