Arsene Wenger reveals his response to Robin van Persie wanting a return to Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Robin van Persie called him about a return to the Emirates, but he turned him down.
Van Persie made one of the most controversial transfers in Premier League history when he moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012.
The Dutchman was a key player at Arsenal but he saw the club lose top players like Cesc Fabregas and he was into the final year of his current deal.
The club wanted him to stay, but they had not offered him a new deal and he received an offer from United.
Arsenal was keen to keep arguably their most important player at the club, however, they couldn’t match the contract terms on offer at United.
He was eventually sold for £24 million to the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson.
He fell out of favour after three years at Old Trafford and Arsene Wenger has revealed that he asked to return, but he was too old and Arsenal was focused on signing younger players at the time.
He wrote in his new book, Arsene Wenger, My Life in Red and White as quoted by the Metro: ‘In 2012, he announced his intention not to extend his contract. All the big clubs were courting him. I sold him to Manchester United.
‘The supporters were angry with me for this but we could not match the offer. I managed to negotiate his departure for £24 million, which was a huge amount at the time for a player with a year left on his contract. I had only the interest of the club in mind.
‘My relationship with Alex Ferguson and Manchester United had improved by then, but every transfer is a polite game of poker where you attempt to give not anything away.
‘Van Persie had a fantastic first six months at Old Trafford: he put the team on track for the Premiership title and made it even more difficult for us. But after three years of the four that he signed for, he was injured and Ferguson (sic) sold him to the Turkish club Fenerbahce.
‘He called me because he wanted to come back, but it was impossible: he was at the end of his career and we were investing in young players.’
So this proves, if one takes AW word over a judas, that a contract was offered but refused…. unless I’m reading this wrong?
As for AW refusing his wish to come back – Arsene you have gone up even more in my estimation.
If he had been offered a new contract, then I think for the first time ever, I would have handed my season ticket back.
Gone up in my estimation also, Ken!! 👍
It’s the ego who controls people like this. Winning and money.. The players with a different value than RvP (and others) get remembered, respected and maybe get legendairy status among the fans.
What will keep you happy longer? A bit more money or a lifetime of respect and fellowship with fans? Or the most important thing: Respect for the person you see in the mirror every single day.
Be humble or F*** off Persie
Like many players who left around that time, he left and for him, he did the right thing, he won what he wasn’t going to win at Arsenal. He had no need to show “loyalty” he was towards the end of his career and that is football. As bitter an ending it was, it was for a better team at the time.
Just a ‘maybe’ title for a club and team who supported him an believed in him all the years he was injuried?
I think you misunderstood my previous message. What person do you want to be the rest of your life?
Sorry for my bad English, but I can’t edit my first sentence 😆
I dont see a problem with what he did, the only issues was we had him while he had a lot of injuries and when hexeas seemingly fit, he left. He left for betterment, how people look at it, is upto them but most who take a pop at him would do the same, whatever they might say.
”he left and for him, he did the right thing, he won what he wasn’t going to win at Arsenal. He had no need to show “loyalty” .
Most stupid thing I ever heard.
He did the right thing??? What about giving back to the club who always helped him? Many many years we help him! Bullshit comment!
He left for HIM and HIM alone. You respect that after everything Arsenal help him with?!
What players get legend status or at the least respect? Who?
RVP was lucky not to be given the treatment of ‘a prodigal son’ back to AFC. He wouldn’t have lasted a season with the aggrieved fans.