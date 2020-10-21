Arsene Wenger reveals more about being offered the Man Utd job

Arsene Wenger has previously claimed that he was offered the Manchester United job when he was the manager of Arsenal.

The Frenchman managed at the Emirates for more than 20 years before he left the club in 2018.

He was the last manager that guided Arsenal to win the Premier League and he also led the club to the Champions League final in 2006.

During his time at the helm, the club played some of the most attractive football in Europe and it was the envy of the continent.

The Frenchman was approached by other teams for his services at the peak of his powers. He revealed that he was approached by French giants PSG as well as Manchester United.

He has generally remained tight-lipped about the time the Red Devils approached him, but he has now given more details of their approach.

The 70-year-old has reiterated again to Four Four Two that he was approached by the Red Devils.

When asked if either Manchester club approached him, he revealed: “City never, United yes – I cannot tell you exactly when.”

Grilled as to whether he was interested, Wenger added: “No, because I was at Arsenal.

“You know, I had a real love story with Arsenal. My life is red and white.

“I felt when I came to the club that there was this special charm inside it.

“It was a good mixture between respect for tradition, respect for people, and not being scared to sometimes face unpopular judgements.”