Arsene Wenger reveals one huge signing that he regrets

Arsene Wenger admits that he probably wouldn’t do it again if he had the chance to sign Sol Campbell from Tottenham, after the backlash that the defender suffered.

Arsenal and Spurs have one of the bitterest rivalries in world football and one of the greatest sins that one can commit is moving from one club to the other.

Because of this, even Gooners were surprised that Arsenal pulled off the transfer coup and signed Campbell in 2001.

The Englishman was one of the best defenders in the land at the time, and he was out of contract at Spurs.

Wenger managed to convince him to make the move across town, but things turned really bad for him quickly with Tottenham fans branding him “Judas.”

The defender was also afraid for his life and couldn’t walk freely in London.

Wenger has now revealed that it was probably not worth it, even though Campbell won numerous trophies for the Gunners.

Wenger said in an interview with 11 Freunde:’The situation was really stressful for Sol and he told me afterwards how severe it became.

‘He couldn’t go to certain places for dinner or walk freely in London because of the anger of the Tottenham fans.

‘In hindsight, I’m not sure if I would sign him again bearing in mind the difficulties he faced.’