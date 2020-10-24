Arsene Wenger reveals the year that he probably should have left Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has revealed that 2007 is the year that he should have probably left Arsenal after the club fired his close ally, David Dein.

Wenger spent more than 20 years at the club until he was relieved of his duties in 2018.

The Frenchman has been speaking about his time at the club recently and after revealing that he was approached by Manchester United when he was a manager at the Emirates, he has now claimed that he contemplated leaving in 2007.

He revealed that when Dein was fired, he saw his loyalty to the club tested and although Dein had urged him to remain at Arsenal, he considered leaving.

He also stated that he had offers to leave at the time as well, revealing that PSG had approached him at least twice just like the England national team.

He also had an offer from Real Madrid, but he also knew that it was a sensitive period for the club and he would have hurt them if he left.

He told Daily Mail: “Maybe when David Dein was sacked in 2007 that was the moment when I could have said bye-bye.

“I felt torn between my loyalty to the club and my loyalty to David.

“He asked me to stay but at first I didn’t feel comfortable with the idea.

“I didn’t understand why he had to go. But I knew as well that the club was going into a new stadium, the most sensitive period of its lifetime.

“I could have really hurt Arsenal had I left then. And I did have options.

“Real Madrid twice, Paris Saint-Germain two or three times, England two or three times. It was difficult.

“You want everybody to support you, and when they don’t it’s quite difficult.

“You do think, “Why am I here? Why am I doing this? What do I want to achieve?”