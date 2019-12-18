Arsene Wenger reveals what Mikel Arteta needs to succeed as Arsenal manager

Arsene Wenger backs Mikel Arteta but believes he will need help.

Arsenal is reportedly close to naming Mikel Arteta as their next permanent manager, and there have been mixed reactions over his appointment.

Most fans believe that naming him as their manager is a big gamble that could backfire, however, Arsene Wenger has backed him to succeed although he outlines a few things he would need.

If Arsenal name Arteta as their next manager, they would have passed up the chance to name the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Max Allegri who are both experienced and can guarantee the return of trophies to the Emirates.

Arteta played for five years under Wenger at Arsenal before retiring to join Pep Guardiola as his assistant manager at Manchester City.

They have won the last two Premier League titles and the Gunners believe that he is ready enough to become their next manager, but Wenger claims he would need to surround himself with the right people to succeed.

“I am an Arsenal supporter,” Wenger said per Sky Sports. “And at the moment I support the manager in charge and the manager in charge is Ljungberg. When Arteta will be in charge I will support Arteta.

“He (Arteta) is intelligent, he has passion, he has knowledge, but Ljungberg [does] as well.

“I believe that Arteta has certainly a great future, he has certainly learned a lot in his first position as an assistant coach and after that as well he will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level and he will have to get surrounded well.”